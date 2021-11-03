Welcome to lifestyle creep, also known as lifestyle inflation. This phenomenon sees the gradual increase of your spending along with your pay increases. That £10 bottle of wine you usually reach for might turn into a £20 bottle. You might swap your high street purchases for something a bit more luxurious. Runs at the park might be replaced with a boujee gym membership. It might even mean a new car, or a new apartment. An upgrade to our salary often goes hand in hand with an upgrade in our spending habits too.