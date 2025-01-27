Your Horoscope This Week: 26th January To 1st February

Welcome to one of the most revolutionary weeks of the year! Starting on the 27th, the sun, Mercury and Pluto are all vibing in Aquarius, the sign of innovation, rebellion and, yes, aliens. If you’ve been feeling like life is getting a little too Black Mirror, that’s the Aquarian energy in full swing. On 29th January, the Aquarius new moon brings a fresh start to the mix, encouraging us to dream bigger, connect deeper and live more authentically. This isn’t the time to play it safe — it’s time to take bold steps toward your wildest goals.
Then, on 30th January, Uranus ends its five-month retrograde in Taurus, and let’s just say the cosmos is serving up plot twists like it’s a Netflix finale. Uranus, the ruler of Aquarius, governs surprises and breakthroughs so expect major shifts — whether it’s in your finances, relationships or personal growth. This week’s energy asks: What have you been clinging to that’s overdue an upgrade? Whatever’s been holding you back will finally get the cosmic boot.
Aquarius season is in full force, reminding us that we’re here to break molds, challenge norms and explore the edges of our comfort zones. Whether you’re embracing your inner rebel or simply dreaming up your next big move, remember: This is a week to embrace your quirks and celebrate your authenticity. Change is knocking — are you ready to answer?
Read your horoscopes for your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
Aries Sun & Rising:
Aries, how’s your social circle looking? The Aquarius new moon on 29th January is shining a light on your friendship and community sector, making it the perfect time to refresh your connections. Maybe you’ve outgrown some old dynamics or you’re craving a group that truly vibes with your energy. This week is ideal for joining a club, starting a group project or even rebranding your online presence. Six months from now, you could find yourself at the centre of a thriving network that aligns with your values.
On 30th January, Uranus ends its retrograde in Taurus, shaking up your financial sector. If money matters have felt stagnant or unpredictable these past five months, you’ll finally start seeing clarity and progress. Maybe it’s time to explore new income streams, invest in something bold or simply practice more gratitude for what you’ve already got. Think abundance, Aries, because you’re stepping into a financially fertile period. Use this week to set boundaries with energy-draining connections, brainstorm ways to grow your wealth and let yourself be a little weird. Your quirks are your superpower!
Taurus Sun & Rising:
Taurus, are you ready to level up? The Aquarius new moon is shaking up your career sector and big moves are on the horizon. Whether it’s a new job opportunity, a project launch or just a shift in how you approach your goals, this week is about setting intentions that align with your highest vision. Don’t play small — this is your chance to show the world what you’re capable of.
Speaking of stepping into your power, Uranus ending its retrograde in your sign on 30th January is about to give you a serious confidence boost. You’ve been deep in self-reflection these past five months and now it’s time to embody everything you’ve learned. People might notice your glow-up and wonder, Who is this new Taurus? Spoiler alert: It’s still you, just more self-assured and unapologetic. Let yourself dream big this week, Taurus. You’re entering a period where bold moves will be rewarded, so don’t shy away from the spotlight.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Gemini, this week is giving main character energy, especially with the Aquarius new moon lighting up your expansion and travel sector. Been dreaming of a getaway? Or maybe you’re thinking about diving into a new course of study? The cosmos is encouraging you to explore uncharted territory — mentally, physically or both. It’s time to embrace the unknown and let your curiosity guide you.
On 30th January, Uranus shifts direct in your spirituality sector, ending five months of retrograde introspection. If you’ve been feeling a little lost or disconnected, things will start making sense again. This transit invites you to trust your intuition and lean into practices that nourish your soul. Meditation, journaling or even a random 2 a.m. epiphany could help you gain clarity. This week, say yes to new adventures, embrace your inner philosopher and remember that the world is your playground.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
Cancer, how’s your abundance mindset? The Aquarius new moon is activating your sector of shared resources, making this a powerful week for financial planning and collaboration. Whether it’s applying for a grant, setting up a side hustle or exploring passive income, this energy supports building wealth in innovative ways. Think of this as your cosmic green light to tap into the world’s resources — and let yourself receive.
Uranus shifting direct in your friendship sector on 30th January is like a breath of fresh air for your social life. If things have felt oﬀ with certain friends or communities, clarity is coming. You’ll start attracting people who genuinely vibe with you and releasing connections that feel forced. It’s all about quality over quantity, Cancer. Embrace the weirdness of this week, whether it’s networking in unexpected ways or redefining what success looks like to you. The universe has your back.
Leo Sun & Rising:
Leo, the Aquarius new moon on 29th January is a big deal for your relationships. Whether you’re single, boo’d up or somewhere in between, this is a week to set intentions for the kind of partnerships you want. Feeling a little restless in your current dynamics? Aquarius season is all about shaking things up, so don’t be afraid to have those honest, no-BS conversations.
On 30th January, Uranus, the planet of surprise, shifts direct in your career sector and suddenly the fog lifts. If your professional life has felt like a hot mess these past five months, get ready for some breakthroughs. Opportunities that seemed out of reach might start falling into place and you’ll feel more aligned with your long-term goals. This week is all about balancing your relationships and career aspirations. Trust that you can have both, as long as you’re clear about your priorities.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
Virgo, the Aquarius new moon on 29th January is lighting up your wellness and daily routine sector, and it’s serving you a cosmic reminder to upgrade your habits. Whether it’s as small as drinking more water or as bold as restructuring your work schedule, this is your chance to set intentions that prioritise your health — mentally, physically and emotionally. Aquarius energy encourages you to innovate, so maybe it’s time to try that quirky wellness trend you’ve been eyeing. Cold plunges, anyone?
On 30th January, Uranus ends its retrograde in Taurus, in your travel and expansion sector, sparking a desire to explore. Have you been dreaming of a trip, a new course of study or a fresh perspective on life? These next seven months are your window to take that leap, Virgo. No more overthinking — just go for it. This week, focus on balance. While you’re fine-tuning your daily routines, don’t forget to make space for spontaneity and adventure. The world is waiting, Virgo.
Libra Sun & Rising:
Libra, on the 29th the Aquarius new moon strikes in your creativity and romance sector, and it’s giving you full permission to be a little extra this week. Want to try a bold new look or confess your feelings to a crush? Do it. Aquarius energy is about embracing your authentic self, even if it feels a little unconventional. This is also a great time to dive into creative projects that make your heart sing.
Meanwhile, Uranus shifting direct in Taurus in your intimacy sector on 30th January could bring clarity to a long-standing relationship or financial matter. If things have felt shaky, this transit helps you rebuild trust and focus on deeper connections. Just remember: Vulnerability is your superpower. Let your inner artist take the wheel this week, Libra. The world doesn’t need another polished performance — it needs the real, messy, beautiful you.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Scorpio, the Aquarius new moon takes place on 29th January and is all about your home and family life, so don’t be surprised if you feel like rearranging your living room or having a heart-to-heart with a loved one. This is your chance to set intentions for how you want your personal space and relationships to evolve over the next six months. Maybe it’s time to release old family dynamics that keep you in a state of anxiety or overwhelm.
On 30th January, Uranus ends its five-month retrograde in your partnership sector, shaking up your love life. Whether you’re single or committed, expect some unexpected twists these next seven months. A partner or potential partner might (pleasantly or unpleasantly) surprise you, or you could gain clarity about what you truly need in a relationship. Be honest about what’s coming up and do not remain in denial. This week is about balance, Scorpio. While you’re nurturing your home life, don’t forget to make room for the people and partnerships that genuinely light you up.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Sagittarius, on the 29th the Aquarius new moon lights up your communication sector, so get ready to speak your truth over the course of the next six months. Whether it’s launching a new project, starting a podcast or simply sending that risky text, this is your moment to let your voice be heard. Aquarius energy encourages you to think outside the box, so don’t be afraid to get weird with it.
Uranus shifting direct in your wellness sector on 30th January is a cosmic nudge to shake up your daily habits. If you’ve been in a rut, now’s the time to try something new, whether it’s a diﬀerent workout, a unique meal plan or even just breaking free from the nine-to-five grind. This week is about owning your power, Sag. Speak boldly, act intentionally and trust that the universe is conspiring in your favour.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Capricorn, on the 29th the Aquarius new moon activates your money and resources sector, making this a powerful time to manifest abundance. What do you want your financial future to look like? Whether it’s asking for a raise, launching a side hustle or simply budgeting better, this new moon supports your goals. Dream big, Cap — you deserve it. Six months from now, during the full moon in Aquarius, many of the seeds you plant this week will have bloomed beautifully. But it’s not enough to plan or to strategise — you also have to take action, even if it starts oﬀ as baby steps.
On 30th January, Uranus shifts direct in Taurus in your creativity sector, and you might feel a sudden urge to shake things up artistically. Whether it’s picking up a new hobby or reinventing your personal style, this transit helps you embrace your playful, imaginative side. Focus on blending practicality with creativity this week. You can be both a savvy boss and a free spirit, Capricorn.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Aquarius, it’s your season, and the Aquarius new moon on 29th January is basically your cosmic birthday party. How do you want to reinvent yourself this year? This is your moment to set intentions for the next six months, whether it’s starting a new chapter, pursuing a wild yet game-changing idea or simply embracing your quirks unapologetically. The world is watching and it's ready to see you shine.
Meanwhile, Uranus, one of your planetary rulers, shifting direct in your home sector on 30th January brings clarity to your personal life. If you’ve been feeling stuck or uncertain about where you belong, this transit helps you find your footing over the course of the next seven months. You might feel inspired to redecorate or make your space more reflective of who you are now. This week is all about owning your weirdness and celebrating your individuality.
Shine bright during your annual new moon, Aquarius — you’re a star.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Pisces, if you’ve been feeling extra introspective lately, it may be due to the Aquarius new moon in your spirituality sector. This is a powerful time for meditation, journaling or diving into practices that connect you with your higher self. What’s holding you back from living your most authentic life? If you could bring to life your biggest desires over the next six months, what would they be and what would you do? Let this new moon help you turn visions into reality, especially if you dare to take action on whatever intuitive downloads come your way. Pay attention to the dreams you have around this time as well.
On 30th January, Uranus, the planet of surprise, shifts direct in Taurus in your communication sector, making it easier to speak your truth and share your ideas. If conversations have felt oﬀ or you’ve been holding back these past five months of retrograde, this transit helps you find the words you’ve been searching for. It’s also a great week for working on creative projects if you previously felt in a rut. This week, embrace the duality of dreaming big while staying grounded in the present.
