Your Horoscope This Week: 8th to 14th December

This week kicks off with Neptune, the planet of illusion, finally ending its five-month retrograde in Pisces on 7th December. Neptune retrograde has been gently peeling back the layers of our subconscious, revealing truths that were hard to face. Now, as it moves direct, we’re called to take those revelations and integrate them into our lives.
Creativity, intuition and our sense of imagination get a boost this week thanks to Neptune’s shift direct, but with Mars, the planet of action, spending its first full week retrograde in Leo, energy levels might still feel a bit low. This combination asks us to pace ourselves while trusting our instincts as Neptune’s forward motion sparks moments of clarity and inspiration.
This weekend we’ll feel the vibes of the Gemini full moon that amplifies communication and emotional expression. This lunation highlights dualities in our lives — where we feel stuck versus where we’re ready to grow. At the same time, Mercury, which has been playing games during its retrograde in Sagittarius, shifts direct.
All zodiac signs should expect relief as conversations, plans and projects begin to smooth out, though the retrograde’s post-shadow phase will linger until early January. This is a great week to reflect on lessons learned during the retrograde and plant seeds for what 2025 will bring forth.
Read your horoscopes for your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
Aries Sun & Rising:
Aries, how are you feeling now that Mars is retrograde in Leo and activating your sector of fate, true love and dating? If you’ve suddenly gone from being head over heels to rolling your eyes at your latest crush, you can thank this retrograde. Mars retrograde isn’t here to ruin your romantic life but it is here to remind you that passion waxes and wanes — and sometimes takes a nap. Use this time to re-evaluate what (and who) really makes your heart race, and don’t panic if your current connections feel a bit more meh than usual.
Neptune, the planet of fantasy, spends its first week direct in your sector of spirituality, sparking vivid dreams, intuitive downloads and spiritual awakenings. This is a powerful time to dive into creative pursuits like journaling or meditation that connect you to your higher self. Answers to lingering questions may surface now that Neptune is no longer clouding your judgment.
The Gemini full moon on 15th December lights up your communication sector, urging you to speak your truth — you’ll be feeling the effects of this full moon in the four days prior. This is a time to clear the air, especially with Mercury’s direct motion occurring in your adventure sector on the same day. Be honest about your desires but avoid impulsiveness as Mars retrograde can make you second-guess big decisions.
Once Mercury, the planet of communication, ends its retrograde in Sagittarius a few hours after the Gemini full moon, clarity gradually returns to your long-term plans. If you’ve been feeling unsure about whether to take a leap of faith, give yourself a few more weeks to process. By mid-January, you’ll be ready to move forward confidently.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
Taurus, is your home suddenly feeling more like a battleground than a sanctuary? With Mars retrograde in Leo stirring up your sector of home and family, you might find yourself snapping at your housemates or being passive-aggressive regarding a relative’s antics. Don’t worry, you’re not doomed to family drama forever — it’s just Mars retrograde showing you where boundaries need to be set. Instead of arguing about who left the dishes in the sink, take a deep breath and channel your inner zen bull.
As the week begins, Neptune, the planet of illusion, is now direct in your community and technology sector, making you feel more inspired to share your talents online. Collaborations may flow more effortlessly as you feel reconnected to like-minded people.
This weekend, the Gemini full moon in your financial sector highlights income versus expenses. This is a great time to review your spending habits and set financial boundaries. Don’t stress over any setbacks caused by Mercury retrograde; with Mercury going direct, financial clarity is within reach.
This is Mercury’s final week retrograde in Sagittarius so misunderstandings with colleagues or friends will start to clear up this weekend. If group projects stalled, you’ll notice progress picking up. Use the rest of December to rebuild connections that may have felt strained.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Gemini, has every text you’ve sent this week felt like it’s been written in invisible ink? With Mars currently retrograde in Leo in your sector of communication, you might feel like your wit and charm have gone MIA. Misunderstandings, tech issues or just plain old irritation with everyone’s inability to “get” you could pop up. The good news? You don’t have to respond to every comment that annoys you. The better news? Sarcasm is still a valid coping mechanism.
Ready for a career revamp? Neptune’s newfound direct motion in your career sector after a five-month retrograde brings clarity about your professional goals. If you’ve been feeling lost or uninspired, this week marks the beginning of a fresh, imaginative chapter in your work life.
With the full moon in your sign occurring this weekend, emotions are heightened and all eyes are on you. This is your moment to shine, and to release any self-doubt that’s been holding you back. Embrace your dual nature and lean into your most authentic self. You may celebrate a major milestone this week!
Your ruler, Mercury, is about to end its retrograde in your relationship sector on the 15th, which helps clear up confusion in your partnerships in the coming weeks. Whether it’s romantic, platonic or professional, you’ll find conversations flow more easily and misunderstandings are ironed out. Thank the cosmos!
Cancer Sun & Rising:
Cancer, does it feel like money is burning a hole in your pocket — or that your budget is holding you hostage? With Mars retrograde in Leo lighting up your sector of finances and self-esteem, you may feel extra frustrated by financial hiccups or insecurities that resurface. Instead of spiralling, take this as an opportunity to rethink what you truly value. Are you experiencing a retrograde-induced existential crisis about your self-worth? Take a deep breath. You’ll get through it.
As Neptune is spending its first week direct in your travel and higher learning sector, you may feel a renewed sense of wanderlust or a desire to explore new philosophies. While it’s best to wait until Mercury’s post-shadow period ends before booking trips, you can start planning and continue dreaming now.
This weekend, the Gemini full moon illuminates your sector of closure and healing. If you’ve been holding onto unresolved emotions, this is the time to let them go. Full moons are about release, and this one asks you to prioritise your mental wellbeing.
If you’ve been overwhelmed by daily responsibilities, you’ll feel more in control now that Mercury is shifting direct on Sunday and communication improves in your work life. Use the rest of December to restructure your routine and decrease the amount of responsibilities on your plate.
Leo Sun & Rising:
Leo, how’s Mars retrograde treating you now that it’s camping out in your sign? If you’re feeling more moody, irritable or just plain tired, you’re not alone. This retrograde is making you question your usual go-getter energy and perhaps even your sense of identity. Who are you if you’re not dazzling everyone around you? (Spoiler: You’re still fabulous.) Take a break from needing to shine 24/7 and let this retrograde guide you toward some much-needed self-reflection.
Now that Neptune’s in direct motion in your sector of outside resources, it’s bringing clarity to financial or emotional support systems. If you’ve been waiting for funding or assistance, progress could come in the next seven months.
This weekend, the upcoming Gemini full moon in your friendship sector highlights your social circle. It’s a great time to assess who’s truly there for you and who might be draining your energy. Prepare for romance to take a turn for the better as Mercury’s direct motion (starting this Sunday) smooths out recent hiccups in your dating life. Be patient, as lingering post-shadow energy may still make things feel slightly off.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
Virgo, are your dreams getting weirder or is it just Mars retrograde in Leo stirring up your sector of the subconscious? You might feel a bit restless or low-key irritable without knowing why. Spoiler alert: It’s not your coworkers or partner — it’s your inner shadows asking for attention. Don’t try to overanalyse (shocking, I know); instead, give yourself permission to feel all the things and journal it out.
Neptune, the planet of illusion, now moving direct in your relationship sector brings clarity to your partnerships. If things felt confusing or out of sync with a romantic partner or close friend, the fog begins to lift this week. You may gain insights about what you truly want moving forward, even if it takes some time to act on them.
You can feel the vibes of this weekend’s Gemini full moon in your career sector, because all week long you may feel restless and excited at what’s to come. Achievements you’ve worked hard for over the past six months may come to fruition now. Celebrate your wins but also reflect on whether your current path aligns with your long-term goals.
Mercury, your planetary ruler, will also shift direct on the 15th, which will help you regain focus on your domestic routine. If you’ve felt scattered or unmotivated, as we approach the mid-point of the month you’ll start to see how small, consistent steps can make a big difference.
Libra Sun & Rising:
Libra, are you feeling oddly salty about your group chat or social media feed? Mars retrograde in Leo is turning up the heat in your sector of friendships and community, and you might find yourself more annoyed than inspired by your usual crew. This is your cosmic cue to step back, re-evaluate your social circles and maybe mute a few people (for your sanity). Retrograde season is perfect for rethinking how — and with whom — you spend your energy.
Neptune spends its first week direct in your health and wellness sector, which inspires you to take a more intuitive approach to self-care. Creative outlets like art, dance or journaling may become integral to your mental and physical wellbeing in the coming weeks and months.
The upcoming Gemini full moon (exact on the early morning of the 15th) highlights your travel and education sector and encourages you to step outside your comfort zone. Whether it’s planning a trip, starting a new course or diving into a passion project, this is your time to embrace expansion.
Communication in your relationships improves significantly once Mercury ends its retrograde in Sagittarius at the end of the week. If you’ve been navigating misunderstandings, this is the week to clear the air. Be honest about your needs and listen closely to those of others, while keeping in mind that we’ll experience a post-shadow period to the retrograde throughout the end of December.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Scorpio, how’s your ambition holding up now that your planetary ruler Mars’ retrograde in Leo is slowing things down in your career sector? If you’re questioning your goals or feeling annoyed by authority figures, take a step back.
This retrograde isn’t about throwing in the towel; it’s about refining your strategy. Give yourself permission to slow down, and remember: You’re still the boss, and you don’t need external validation to know that.
Neptune, the planet of fantasy, spends its first week direct in your sector of dating and creativity, and this brings renewed inspiration for artistic and romantic endeavours. If you’ve been guarded about letting someone into your heart, this week may help you soften and trust the process. Single Scorpios may feel more open to romance, while coupled Scorpios could reignite the spark in their relationships.
This weekend, the Gemini full moon in your intimacy sector illuminates your deepest connections. It’s time to let go of control and trust others with your vulnerabilities. This lunation can also bring financial breakthroughs related to outside resources so say yes to opportunities to pitch your projects to the right collaborators.
Mercury is about to end its retrograde on the 15th, in your sector of money and self-esteem, so clarity will gradually return to your financial and emotional dealings. Whether it’s sorting out debts, reviewing your shared resources or simply being honest about your emotional boundaries, Mercury’s shift direct will help you set things straight as we prepare to round out the year.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Sagittarius, are you itching to book a last-minute flight and ditch everything, or are you just feeling stuck in the mud of Mars’ current retrograde in Leo? This transit in your sector of travel and expansion could leave you questioning your beliefs, plans and wanderlust. While the idea of running away sounds tempting, this is the week to reflect on why you’re so restless. You can always explore the world — just maybe not right this second.
Meanwhile, with Neptune, the planet of illusion, now direct in your home and family sector, you’re gradually going to experience greater clarity in domestic matters. If the past five months have felt chaotic or uncertain, you’ll start to feel more grounded and aware of what changes need to be made.
This Sunday, the full moon in your relationship sector encourages you to balance your independence with the needs of your partner(s). If you’ve been avoiding important conversations, the full moon helps you face them with honesty and compassion.
Mercury also ends its retrograde in your sign on the 15th, so in the coming days and weeks you’ll notice that Mercury’s shift direct clears up recent miscommunications and boosts your confidence. You’ll feel more like yourself again, and the fog surrounding personal decisions will begin to dissipate. Spend this full moon weekend celebrating how far you’ve come!
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Capricorn, are you suddenly side-eyeing your financial planner — or just yourself? Mars retrograde in Leo is stirring up your sector of shared resources and intimacy, making you extra aware of where you’re giving too much (or not enough). Power struggles may pop up during this two-month retrograde, whether it’s about money or emotional vulnerability. Use this time to reassess, not react, because retrograde drama is best handled with patience (and lots of self-care).
Meanwhile Neptune, the planet of fantasy, spends its first full week direct in your communication sector, bringing forth a clearer perspective on your thought patterns and the way you express yourself. Creative writing, public speaking or meaningful conversations can flow more easily now.
The Gemini full moon will take place this Sunday in your wellness sector, highlighting the importance of balance and knowing when to take a break. If you’ve been pushing yourself too hard, it’s time to slow down and listen to your body’s needs.
Mercury shifting direct in Sagittarius at the end of the week makes it easier to connect with your intuition and trust the decisions you’re making for your future. As you heal wounds in your subconscious, you’ll feel more capable of releasing old fears or limiting beliefs.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Aquarius, how’s Mars retrograde treating you now that it’s camped out in your relationship sector? If every conversation feels like it has a layer of passive-aggressive tension, you can blame the cosmos. This isn’t about ending things but rather revisiting patterns in your connections. Take note of where you’re giving too much — or not enough — and avoid letting irritation lead to unnecessary drama. Communication is key, but retrogrades remind us it’s okay to pause before reacting.
This week, Neptune spends its first week direct in your communication sector, and this helps you gain clarity on your artistic and creative endeavours. If you’ve been dreaming of ways to increase your income by doing more of what you love, you’ll start seeing opportunities more clearly, but be sure to avoid overly idealistic investments.
On the 15th, the full moon in Gemini in your sector of relationships will spark your desire for fun, passion and play in your love life. This is a great time to pour energy into hobbies, flirt, or indulge in lighthearted connections, especially now that Pluto is settling in your sign, helping bring out the best of your personality. With Mercury, the planet of communication, about to end its retrograde in Gemini on Sunday, communication is likely to improve within your social circles and partnerships. Misunderstandings with friends or colleagues can finally be resolved as we near the end of the week, and if you’ve been holding off making a decision on a partnership, you’ll feel inspired to do so in the coming weeks as Mercury exits its post-shadow period.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Pisces, are you suddenly feeling drained by the simplest tasks, or is it just Mars retrograde in Leo stirring up your wellness sector? If your energy feels zapped and your routine feels uninspiring, it’s time to switch things up. This retrograde is a gentle (okay, maybe not so gentle) nudge to stop overdoing it. Focus on what truly nourishes your mind, body and soul, and let go of what’s draining you.
Neptune, your ruling planet, is now direct in your sign, boosting your self-confidence and intuitive gifts. If you’ve felt out of sync or unsure of yourself, this shift will help you reconnect with your authentic self.
Meanwhile, the upcoming Gemini full moon taking place this Sunday in your sector of home and family may bring revelations or changes on the domestic front. Whether it’s rearranging your living space, addressing family dynamics or letting go of the past, this potent lunation encourages you to nurture your roots.
Clarity returns to your career sector when Mercury shifts direct in Sagittarius at the end of the week, allowing you to make headway on professional goals in the days and weeks to come. Conversations with colleagues or mentors will feel more productive, and you’ll feel a renewed sense of purpose in your work. But keep in mind that with Mars currently retrograde in Leo, you should pace yourself as December comes to a close. Avoid making impulsive decisions.
