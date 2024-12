Your Horoscope This Week: 8th to 14th December

On the 15th, the full moon in Gemini in your sector of relationships will spark your desire for fun, passion and play in your love life. This is a great time to pour energy into hobbies, flirt, or indulge in lighthearted connections, especially now that Pluto is settling in your sign, helping bring out the best of your personality. With Mercury, the planet of communication, about to end its retrograde in Gemini on Sunday, communication is likely to improve within your social circles and partnerships. Misunderstandings with friends or colleagues can finally be resolved as we near the end of the week, and if you’ve been holding off making a decision on a partnership, you’ll feel inspired to do so in the coming weeks as Mercury exits its post-shadow period.