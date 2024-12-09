Your Horoscope This Week: 8th to 14th December

Gemini, has every text you’ve sent this week felt like it’s been written in invisible ink? With Mars currently retrograde in Leo in your sector of communication, you might feel like your wit and charm have gone MIA. Misunderstandings, tech issues or just plain old irritation with everyone’s inability to “get” you could pop up. The good news? You don’t have to respond to every comment that annoys you. The better news? Sarcasm is still a valid coping mechanism.