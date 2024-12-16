Your Horoscope This Week: 15th to 21st December

Taurus, does life feel a little less intense now that Mercury retrograde is over in your sector of depth and outside resources? If you’ve been stuck in financial or emotional limbo these past few weeks, you can breathe a little easier. This is a great week to revisit those collaborative ventures that stalled during the retrograde. Still, take your time finalising anything major until the post-shadow period clears—no need to rush into anything you can’t fully commit to.