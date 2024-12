Your Horoscope This Week: 15th to 21st December

Gemini, how does it feel to have your ruler, Mercury, finally direct? Mercury’s retrograde in your sector of partnerships may have brought miscommunications, disagreements, or even ghosting vibes in your relationships. This week, a sense of peace returns, and you’ll feel more equipped to smooth over any lingering tensions. Just remember, Mars and Jupiter are still retrograde in your sign, so patience is key—don’t force progress; allow it to unfold naturally. As the Sun shifts into Capricorn on the 21st, your focus turns to your sector of intimacy and shared resources. This is an ideal time to review your financial goals and consider how you can rewrite your money story. Ask yourself: Am I building a foundation of abundance or fear? Let Capricorn’s grounded energy help you take the reins in creating a secure and prosperous future.