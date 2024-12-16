Your Horoscope This Week: 15th to 21st December

As we move through this final week of Sag Season, we’re basking in the cosmic afterglow of the Gemini full moon, which occurred in the early morning hours of the 15th. Full moons are moments of culmination, and this one invites us to reflect on how far we’ve come since Gemini season 2024. Take a moment to revisit the intentions you set back then—they’re likely to manifest in meaningful ways this week.
The end of Mercury retrograde in Sagittarius on the 15th also signals the green light to untangle any miscommunications, mishaps, or missed connections from the past three weeks. It’s an ideal time to tie up loose ends, especially in your professional and personal relationships. But remember, we’re still in Mercury’s post-shadow period, so no need to rush; pace yourself and avoid overloading your to-do list. Mars retrograde is still very much active, so pace yourself as you enjoy the rest of this year.
Toward the end of the week, Capricorn season begins on the 21st, marking the solstice and an energetic shift toward structure, organisation, and long-term planning. This season’s earthy energy helps us focus on what truly matters as we wrap up 2024. Although we’re approaching the end of the calendar year, the astrological year is still in its final quarter. The astro new year won’t begin until Aries Season in March, so consider Capricorn season as a time to refine and fortify your foundations. All zodiac signs are encouraged to step into their inner authority, clarify their goals, and make strategic plans for the months ahead.
Capricorn season also asks us to pause and reflect on what we’re building. What systems are supporting your dreams, and what outdated methods are holding you back? With the Sun entering Capricorn this week, now’s the time to map out your next moves thoughtfully. Embrace this structured energy as an opportunity to streamline your priorities, tie up loose ends, and establish clear intentions for the future.
Read your horoscopes for your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
Aries Sun & Rising:
Aries, how are you feeling now that Mercury retrograde has completed its journey in your sector of expansion? Ready to stop second-guessing your big ideas and just go for it? The end of this retrograde clears up mental fog around long-term goals, so if you’ve been itching to book that trip, apply for that program, or pitch that wild idea, you’ll feel a surge of confidence as the week progresses. Just remember: your planetary ruler Mars is still retrograde until 23rd February, so slow and steady wins the race.
With Capricorn season activating your career sector starting the 21st, it’s time to focus on your professional ambitions. As the solstice strikes, you might feel a renewed sense of drive to end the year on a high note, especially with Chiron, the asteroid of wounds, preparing to shift direct in your sign next week. Reflect on how far you’ve come, Aries, and ask yourself: What am I ready to confidently own as my superpower? Make time to celebrate your wins—you’ve earned it.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
Taurus, does life feel a little less intense now that Mercury retrograde is over in your sector of depth and outside resources? If you’ve been stuck in financial or emotional limbo these past few weeks, you can breathe a little easier. This is a great week to revisit those collaborative ventures that stalled during the retrograde. Still, take your time finalising anything major until the post-shadow period clears—no need to rush into anything you can’t fully commit to.
Starting the 21st, the solstice and start of Capricorn season lights up your sector of expansion, inspiring you to dream bigger and think outside your usual comfort zones. Whether it’s planning future travels or considering higher education, now’s the time to explore your options. Ask yourself: What fears are holding me back from stepping into the unknown? Then take a small, bold step toward the horizon.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Gemini, how does it feel to have your ruler, Mercury, finally direct? Mercury’s retrograde in your sector of partnerships may have brought miscommunications, disagreements, or even ghosting vibes in your relationships. This week, a sense of peace returns, and you’ll feel more equipped to smooth over any lingering tensions. Just remember, Mars and Jupiter are still retrograde in your sign, so patience is key—don’t force progress; allow it to unfold naturally. As the Sun shifts into Capricorn on the 21st, your focus turns to your sector of intimacy and shared resources. This is an ideal time to review your financial goals and consider how you can rewrite your money story. Ask yourself: Am I building a foundation of abundance or fear? Let Capricorn’s grounded energy help you take the reins in creating a secure and prosperous future.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
Cancer, with Mercury retrograde now over in your sector of health and routine, you may feel your energy start to gradually increase as we enter the second half of December. If you’ve spent the past few weeks frustrated with delays, setbacks, or miscommunications at work, clarity is finally on the way. Use this week to fine-tune your systems and make adjustments that help you flow with greater ease in the months ahead. You’re also feeling more health-conscious at this time.
On the 21st, the start of Capricorn season highlights your partnerships, encouraging you to focus on the connections that matter most. Whether romantic, platonic, or professional, this is a time to strengthen your bonds while maintaining your independence. Reflect on this: How can I nurture my relationships without losing myself in the process? Your loved ones appreciate your warmth and care—make sure you’re giving it to yourself too.
Leo Sun & Rising:
Leo, does it feel like your energy has been at an all-time low with Mars retrograde? The good news is that Mercury, the planet of communication, has completed its retrograde in your sector of creativity and joy, so you’re getting a nudge to reignite your passions without overcommitting. Take a measured approach—this week is about reconnecting with what truly lights you up without feeling pressured to over-perform or prove yourself.
Capricorn season starts on the 21st and brings focus to your health and daily routines, helping you end the year on a productive note. Reflect on what systems and habits are working for you, and don’t be afraid to release the ones that aren’t. Ask yourself: Am I prioritising what truly sustains me? Then take small, intentional steps to create a routine that feels both nourishing and sustainable.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
Virgo, with your ruler Mercury having completed its three-week retrograde in your sector of home and roots, are you ready to tackle the domestic chaos that’s piled up these past few weeks? From family disagreements to misplaced items or delays in home projects, a sense of stability is finally returning. Use this week to smooth over any tension with loved ones, and don’t be afraid to set firm but compassionate boundaries to maintain your peace.
As the Sun enters Capricorn on the 21st, your sector of creativity and romance takes centre stage. This is your time to have fun, Virgo! Whether it’s indulging in a creative passion or spending quality time with someone special, let yourself lean into joy without overthinking it. Ask yourself: How can I bring more play into my daily life? Let Capricorn’s grounded energy help you balance fun with purpose.
Libra Sun & Rising:
Libra, how’s your mind doing now that Mercury retrograde has ended in your communication sector? If you’ve been feeling mentally scattered or had trouble articulating your thoughts, expect to feel greater ease this week. This is a great week to revisit conversations that didn’t go as planned during the retrograde—just make sure you’re staying true to your values while doing so.
Capricorn season, starting on the 21st, shifts your focus to home and family. You may feel the urge to create a cozy, safe environment for yourself and your loved ones as the year comes to an end. Ask yourself: Am I nurturing my roots and creating the foundation I need to thrive? Take time to reorganize your space, reconnect with family, or simply savour moments of quiet solitude.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Scorpio, how are your finances looking now that Mercury retrograde has ended in your sector of money and self-esteem? If you’ve been stuck in a cycle of financial confusion or insecurity, a renewed perspective is on its way. Use this week to revisit your budget, but don’t stress about solving every issue immediately (especially since your ruler Mars remains retrograde in your career sector until February 23)—this is a gradual, deliberate process.
Capricorn season begins on the 21st, and the equinox highlights your communication sector, encouraging you to reflect on how you express yourself. Whether it’s in writing, speaking, or creating, this is your time to refine your voice. Ask yourself: Am I communicating with intention and confidence? Use this grounded energy to speak your truth without fear of judgment.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Sagittarius, how does it feel to have completed Mercury’s three-week retrograde in your sign? If you’ve spent the past few weeks second-guessing yourself or revisiting old habits, the fog is starting to lift. A sense of optimism about what’s possible returns this week, and you’ll feel more like yourself again—but take it slow. With Mars, the planet of action, still retrograde until 23rd February, there’s no need to rush into decisions.
Capricorn season starts on the 21st and shifts your focus to money and resources, making this a great time to review your financial goals. Ask yourself: Am I building the life I want, or just going through the motions? Take small but intentional steps toward creating the stability you crave as you close out the year.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Capricorn, how’s your energy now that Mercury retrograde is over in your sector of spirituality and closure? If the past few weeks have felt like an endless loop of introspection and unfinished business, prepare to turn the page and start fresh. This is a great time to tie up loose ends and reflect on what you’re ready to leave behind as the year comes to a close.
With the Sun entering your sign on the 21st, it’s officially your season to shine! This is your cosmic green light to focus on yourself unapologetically these next four weeks and allow yourself to be the centre of attention. Ask yourself: What do I need to feel grounded, confident, and clear-headed as I step into the new year? Take your time to set intentions that align with your long-term vision.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Aquarius, Mercury retrograde is over in your sector of friendship and social networks— how are you feeling about your crew? If there were misunderstandings or distance between you and your friends these past few weeks, now’s the time to mend fences or redefine boundaries. Just make sure you’re staying true to yourself in the process.
As Capricorn season begins on the 21st, you’ll feel a pull toward introspection and rest. This is a time to prioritise your mental health and recharge your batteries before Aquarius season kicks off next month. Ask yourself: How can I honor my need for solitude without isolating myself? Capricorn’s grounded energy helps you balance rest with purpose.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Pisces, Mercury retrograde is finally over in your sector of career and public image… whew, we thank the cosmos! If professional delays or miscommunications have been holding you back, you’re likely to sense a positive shift in the coming days. Use this week to revisit stalled projects or opportunities, but take your time finalising anything major since Mars, the planet of action, remains retrograde until February 23.
With Capricorn season activating your sector of friendships and community starting the 21st, this is the perfect time to reconnect with your circle. Ask yourself: Am I surrounding myself with people who inspire and uplift me? Focus on nurturing the connections that align with your values and dreams as you prepare to close out the year. Once the North Node shifts into your sign on 11th January, you’ll have greater confidence regarding who your ride or dies are.
