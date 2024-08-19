Your Horoscope This Week: 18th To 24th August

We’ve made it to an Aquarius full moon week and now that Mercury has retrograded back into Leo for the rest of its transit, this week is characterised by a more dramatic flair, coupled with an emotionally detached energy. All zodiac signs will benefit from staying in their own lanes and tending to their own grass rather than getting caught up in drama, disarray or comparison during this full moon passage.
We’re also in the final two weeks of Pluto’s transit through Aquarius, which is bringing critical matters regarding our personal and collective evolution to an apex. What have you (we) been in denial of lately? And what can we do to face this head-on rather than burying our heads in the sand? That’s what this week’s full moon in Aquarius combined with the start of Virgo season on the 22nd will ask of us. It’s up to us to be brave enough to face what must be faced and do what must be done.
Read your horoscopes for your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
Aries Sun & Rising:
Aries, now that Mercury is back in Leo for the final stretch of its retrograde, you’re seeking ways to reconnect with your childhood dreams. This is definitely the time to pick up a paintbrush, let yourself have fun at karaoke night or sign up for an improv class. Your mind is filled with exciting ideas for how to revitalise your energy, and the key is to act on those ideas and not overthink them.
The Aquarius full moon on the 19th is the highlight of the week and it takes place in your sector of friendships, tech and social networks. You may be in the mood to take a break from social media or go through a digital detox of sorts, and this is due to both Pluto and the moon being in this sector of your chart and making you feel the need to start fresh. Just make sure you’re not burning bridges prematurely in the process, because Mercury’s retrograde in Leo is making you act in more impulsive ways. It may be best to dream about the new beginning you’re ready to initiate and wait until the Virgo new moon strikes next month before going for it.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
Taurus, you’re feeling all fired up now that Mercury, the planet of communication, is back in Leo. However, since it’s still in retrograde motion, you may not know where to direct all that creative and passionate energy, which could lead to it fizzling out or being dispersed in several directions. Ask yourself what it is you really want to be paying attention to right now and why — you’d benefit from saying no to anything that’s distracting or overwhelming you.
The Aquarius full moon on the 19th will be felt all week long, and it’s mainly activating your sector of career and reputation. Think back to the intentions you had for that aspect of your life during Aquarius season six months ago. Several of these goals are likely to have manifested by now but there may have been plot twists or unexpected delays that you’re currently navigating, which are testing your patience and faith in yourself and the cosmos. Your main lesson this week is to not be afraid to ask for help, and to receive it once it comes.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Gemini, now that your planetary ruler Mercury has retrograded its way back into Leo for the final stretch of its transit, you’re feeling more selfish and it’ll be more evident in the way you communicate. If people were previously expecting you to always tend to their needs or bend over backwards for them, you’ll suddenly set fierce boundaries this week, which may catch them off guard. Do you, babe. You know what’s best for your mental and spiritual health so be unapologetic about it.
This week’s Aquarius full moon instils you with a sense of peace when it comes to trying to figure out what to do “next”. Your sector of expansion and long journeys is activated by this lunation, which means that for once you’ll be in the mood to sit down and contemplate where you are now instead of trying to brainstorm all the places you can go to tomorrow. Being aware of the power of the present moment is an essential part of your full moon ascension this week so meditate, simplify and let your intuition take the lead as you drop the dead weight and soar.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
Cancer, since we’re in a full moon week and you’re ruled by the moon, you’re likely to feel restless and easily distracted this week, also because Mercury is currently retrograde in Leo in your sector of money and self-esteem. If you feel like it’s a struggle to get a handle on your finances, try your best to treat yourself with patience, kindness and compassion rather than being your toughest critic. Life is quite tumultuous astrologically, and it’s best to laugh things off rather than taking everything too seriously. You still have to honestly assess your current circumstances but do not feel dictated by them. Remain malleable and open to unexpected miracles.
This week’s Aquarius full moon takes place in your sector of depth, merging and outside resources. For many Cancers, this full moon could mean the end of a work relationship that you’ve outgrown. The key is to let this happen without trying to control why it’s happening. Pluto is getting ready to re-enter Capricorn in September and will activate your relationship sector for 10 weeks. Right now you’re in a period of closure and release as the Aquarius full moon shines light on what must go and what can remain.
Leo Sun & Rising:
Leo, this has been one of the trippiest birthday seasons you’ve experienced in your life and now that Mercury is back in your sign for the rest of its retrograde, your life’s only getting trippier. The key is to not try to figure out what all this trippy energy means. Life is supposed to feel a bit confusing and uncertain right now, especially as we approach eclipse season. Allow yourself to get curious about life’s unknowns during Mercury’s retrograde through your sign. Think back to the dreams you’ve told yourself you’d pursue at the start of your birthday season. You may be ready to make more room for them now.
This week’s Aquarius full moon in your partnership sector is an awakening to ways you may have ignored the yellow or red flags in your connections in order to keep the peace. Pluto’s final stretch in Aquarius is a reminder to speak your truth while also taking other people’s perspectives into account. This may be easier said than done due to Mercury retrograde opposing the Aquarius full moon, so be aware that misunderstandings are still likely to occur this week. Try not to stoke the flames of the fire just because you’re bored. Read a book instead!
Virgo Sun & Rising:
Virgo, now that your ruler Mercury has retrograded its way out of your sign and into Leo for the rest of its journey, you’d benefit from being in hibernation mode — up until your birthday season begins on the 22nd, that is. Once the sun enters your sign and Virgo season begins, so much will seem to shift at once. The most important action you can take during this time is to tend to your nervous system and avoid getting caught up in distractions or societal expectations of who you should be or how you should show up.
This may be easier said than done though, because this week’s Aquarius full moon is activating your sector of health, wellness and routine, and when you combine this air sign energy with the fact that Mars and Jupiter are in Gemini right now, you may find it challenging to turn your mind off during these final days of Mercury retrograde. If you can, spend time journalling your feelings or venting to a therapist so that you can healthily release them rather than keeping them bottled up.
Libra Sun & Rising:
Libra, if there’s anything Venus’ current transit in Virgo is teaching you, it’s to learn to be okay with the messiness in your relationships, especially the one you have with yourself. Your spiritual journey and your healing journey isn’t going to be linear. There are times when you’ll feel like you’re making immense progress, and other times when you feel super lonely or like you keep repeating the same errors. The latter is particularly possible due to Mercury’s retrograde in Leo in your sector of communication. This could lead to you being too hard on yourself for past mistakes. Make it a vow to do a forgiveness ritual this week and start fresh.
The Aquarius full moon, which strikes on the 19th and will be felt all week, helps lighten the mental load you’ve placed on yourself. The more time you can spend in nature, just chilling and letting your imagination run wild, the better. You’ve been overthinking your life experiences this year due to the South Node in your sign, but this full moon is a reminder that not knowing exactly where you’re going or how you’re going to get there is an essential part of the journey of finding and recognising yourself.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Scorpio, these final three weeks of Mars in Gemini may prove to be overstimulating for your nervous system, particularly since Pluto, your ruling planet, is in its final two weeks in Aquarius, causing astrological friction with your fixed water sign energy.
This year has felt like test after test after test, and Mercury’s current retrograde in Leo in your sector of career is making you want to take a breather and just rest. But you’re likely to do the opposite — you may push yourself to keep going even if your body sends you signs to stay still. Ask yourself why that is, Scorpio.
Prioritise slowing down yet also maintaining a consistent pace toward what’s calling you most. What are you in a rush for?
This is a question that may be answered naturally throughout the course of the week as your sector of roots, the past and the home will be activated by this week’s Aquarius full moon. You’ll be in the mood to get to the core of what home and safety really means to you. Perhaps you once thought it was represented by a certain number in your bank account. But now you may feel like the consistent presence of someone you can fully trust and open up to is the safest feeling in the world. Allow your worldviews to shift in whatever way feels right this week.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Sag, now that Mercury is retrograde in Leo, be careful what you ask for and what you share with others, because you could end up in power struggles, and what starts off as a relatively harmless joke coming from you could end up rubbing people the wrong way. People are more susceptible to misunderstanding you or having preconceived notions about you during this final stretch of Mercury retrograde.
Fortunately, the Aquarius full moon’s energy serves as a reminder to not take yourself or others too seriously. Your sector of communication is activated by this lunation so if you’ve been holding back from expressing what you really want from a creative partnership, a friendship or a relationship, it may all come out at once this full moon week, in a stream-of-consciousness type of vibe. This will feel profoundly liberating, albeit a bit terrifying because it entails being fiercely vulnerable with yourself and others. Lead the way with transparency.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Capricorn, after experiencing two back-to-back full moons in your sign these past two months, madame luna has passed the torch to Aquarius. The Aquarius full moon takes place on the 19th, in your sector of money and security. You’ll be pleasantly surprised at the developments that manifest in your life thanks to this lunation — but in order to truly receive these blessings, you’d benefit from making room for them by letting go of what’s no longer a vibrational match.
Virgo season begins on the 22nd and having the sun in a fellow Earth sign will feel profoundly stabilising and grounding for you, as it’ll help you better prioritise. Just make sure that you’re not taking life too seriously during Virgo season, and that you’re making room for play, pleasure and positivity. Yes, it’s important to stay aligned with what makes you feel productive but sometimes the most productive thing you can do is simply rest, chill and be here now. Can you allow yourself to do that?
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
This week is all about you, Aquarius. An epic full moon in your sign takes place on the 19th at 7:26 p.m. BST and you’ll continue to feel the effects of this lunation all week long. This is a period of profound regeneration for you — of mind, body and spirit. Some Aquarians may feel the urge to fast or take a digital detox during this full moon week. You want to prepare your body and spirit for a spiritual shift. But since Mercury is retrograde in Leo, you run the risk of taking things to extremes, which could backfire. Your challenge and mission this week is to find a middle ground.
Your desire to feel centred and at ease in what you focus on is accentuated by the fact that Virgo season begins on the 22nd. Virgo energy is so completely different from yours that sometimes all you can do is watch Virgos in awe and ask them, “Is this how y’all live?” You won’t have much choice but to slow your roll and be more routine-based during Virgo season so do your best to find the magic in the mundane.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Pisces, with Mercury now retrograde in Leo in your sector of health, wellness and routine, you may be a bit hypercritical of your looks or chosen routine this week. Make sure that your health goals do not lead to you pushing yourself too far or too hard in order to impress people around you. Saturn is retrograde in your sign, encouraging you to focus on validating yourself for yourself, first and foremost.
The Aquarius full moon occurring this week helps us bid adieu to Leo season and prepare for Virgo season, which kickstarts on the 22nd and lasts for four weeks. Your sector of spirituality, healing and closure is activated by this Aquarian lunation and, once Virgo season begins, your sector of partnership will also be accentuated. This astrological combination means that relationship-healing — particularly the relationship you have with frenemies or enemies — becomes an essential theme for you this week.