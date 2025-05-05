Your Horoscope This Week: 4th May To 10th May

Cosmic beings, the week kicks oﬀ with a cosmic double feature, and we’ll definitely feel the shift. On 4th May at 9:51 a.m. EST, we’re blessed with the first quarter moon in Leo, stirring up our inner performers, creators, and lovers. But just a few hours later at 11:27 a.m. EST, Pluto begins its five-month retrograde journey in Aquarius, pushing us into a deeper layer of collective and personal shadow work. Translation: you’re being asked to not just chase your dreams like a main character, but to check in with your inner villain too. This Pluto retrograde isn’t just about your healing — it’s about watching the world change in real-time and deciding what role you want to play in that shift.
Expect it to feel subtle at first, like a low-frequency hum in the background of your life. But make no mistake — across the next five months, Pluto retrograde will call out anything that’s outdated, toxic, or built on shaky foundations, especially within the parts of life activated by Aquarius in your chart. It’s less about “fix it now!” and more about observing, questioning, and planting seeds for long-term revolution. The more honest you are with yourself about what you actually need for freedom, the smoother this transformation will feel.
Meanwhile, we’re wrapping up our final full week of Mercury in Aries energy. So if there’s a passion project, an overdue text, a pitch, or a bold move you’ve been overthinking — stop overthinking and GO. Mercury’s about to slide into Taurus on 10th May, and once that happens, the energy will slow waaaay down. In true Taurus style, people will get stubborn, ideas will move slower, and flexibility will feel like a myth.
This is also the in-between phase between last week’s Taurus new moon and next week’s Scorpio full moon (12th May), so emotions might start simmering under the surface by the weekend. Trust that the revelations you’re getting now are helping prepare you for a deep emotional breakthrough next week. Stay grounded, stay curious, and don’t force it — the real tea is brewing.
Read your horoscopes for your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
Aries Sun & Rising:
You’ve been living your main character life, Aries, but Pluto retrograde in Aquarius begins on the 4th and is asking: are you building your dreams on your terms, or just trying to impress the group chat? Pluto’s five-month retreat in your friendship and technology zone will expose old attachments to clout, community validation, or follower counts. It’s not about going ghost, it’s about getting real. Who’s really riding for you? Who drains your battery just by being around?
Meanwhile, as Mercury rounds out its time in Aries, your ideas are hotter than ever. Speak up, pitch boldly, and trust your instincts — before Mercury shifts into Taurus on the 10th and makes people way slower to respond. Money moves are on your mind as Taurus season deepens. Use the weekend’s emotional build-up to reflect: are you investing energy where it’s actually growing? If not, time to reallocate your magic.
You’re shedding old versions of yourself like a cosmic snake, Aries. Pluto retrograde in your sector of community, activism, and long-term goals is beginning to reveal where you’ve been playing small in spaces that don’t deserve you, and where you’re ready to be a catalyst for deeper change. You’re being invited to stop hustling for visibility and start building for legacy. Some friendships, collaborations, and visions for the future may feel less aligned now — and that’s okay. Trust that what fades is making space for what’s real.
Meanwhile, Mercury, your sector ruler of communication, is still speeding through your sign this week, so your words have extra power. Channel them wisely. The Scorpio full moon next week on the 12th will highlight themes around shared resources, intimacy, and power. No half-stepping allowed. Also, if you feel the urge to subtweet or shade someone as Mercury rounds out its stay in Aries… maybe just vent to a friend instead.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
You’re getting a cosmic reality check about your career and public legacy, Taurus, as Pluto retrograde begins activating your sector of reputation, ambitions, and status. You’ve been quietly transforming behind the scenes for a while now, but this week you’ll start seeing where some external shifts need to happen too. Maybe it’s a pivot you’ve been resisting. Or perhaps it’s realizing you’ve outgrown an old title, an old dream, an old hustle. This is the season to trust and let go.
Pluto’s reminding you that evolving doesn’t mean failure — it’s actually the sign you’re alive. Let yourself honor the dreams that brought you here, while still daring to dream bigger. This retrograde will help you realign your career with your soul rather than just your résumé. No need to rush. No need to perform. You’re allowed to redefine what success feels like, especially with the upcoming Scorpio full moon illuminating your relationship sector starting next week.
Meanwhile, Mercury’s final stretch in Aries also invites you to take mental inventory. What fears or subconscious beliefs about success need clearing? Trust that slowing down and simplifying will magnetize even more abundance your way once Mercury shifts into your sign next week. Honor the pause. And yes, Taurus, it’s possible to be ambitious without making five diﬀerent “new me, new era” Pinterest boards.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Pluto retrograde in Aquarius begins this week and is about to change your whole worldview, Gemini — and honestly, you’re ready. During this five-month reversal, your sector of expansion, travel, publishing, and higher education is getting a full soul audit. What beliefs are outdated? What stories about who you are and what you’re capable of need retiring? Pluto’s encouraging you to confront the ways you’ve been shrinking to fit into old molds. You’re a shapeshifter, yes, but now it’s time to be a shapeshifter with a mission. Honor how far you’ve come without clinging to the limits you used to live by.
With Mercury, your ruler, wrapping up its final full week in Aries on the 10th, you’re also feeling social, impulsive, and ready to make moves — but don’t say yes to everything. Next week’s Scorpio Full Moon on the 12th will highlight what’s draining you versus what’s feeding you, and since we feel lunations up to four days before they strike, don’t be surprised if you start having serious thoughts about your ideal life journey in the second half of the week. You don’t have to go viral, publish a manifesto, or buy a plane ticket tomorrow. Just start by being honest with yourself about the future you really want to live into. Big shifts are coming. P.S. — If you do impulsively book a trip though… at least pack a charger this time.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
You’re entering your villain origin story era, but like, in the best way, Cancer. Pluto retrograde is beginning to activate your sector of intimacy, shared resources, and psychological depths, pulling you into a season of powerful self-reclamation. You’re realizing where you’ve been giving too much of your energy, loyalty, or resources without enough reciprocity. You’re realizing you don’t need to over-explain why your energy is precious. Boundaries aren’t a betrayal — they’re a love letter to yourself. This retrograde will teach you how to be sovereign in your emotional and financial investments. It’s time to merge with those who nourish your spirit, not deplete it.
Meanwhile, Mercury in Aries is still pushing you to think big about your career moves. Don’t be surprised if you get an intuitive download this week about a next step you’re meant to take. You’ve played it safe during Mars’ transit in your sign, but now that Mars is in Leo, you’re ready to take the leap. Romantically speaking, you’re in reflection and observation mode. The Scorpio full moon next week will reveal where your heart’s truly invested — and who’s worthy of seeing your soul.
Leo Sun & Rising:
Relationships are getting real, Leo. On the 4th, Pluto begins its five-month retrograde in Aquarius, moving through your sector of partnership, contracts, and one-on-one connections. You’re seeing clearly now: not all collaborations are meant to last, and not all love is built to grow. Instead of dramatizing the endings or clinging to what’s safe, honor that you’re evolving, and your relationships need to evolve with you. Some will deepen. Some will dissolve. All will teach you something valuable about who you are when you’re not performing. This retrograde asks: how can you prioritize authentic intimacy over curated connection?
Mercury’s final week in Aries could make you a bit impulsive when it comes to declarations, promises, or texts you maybe shouldn’t send. Pause before you make grand statements. Next week’s Scorpio full moon will help you ground your emotions and recognize what (and who) feels like true home. But in the meantime, this week is about cultivating deeper self-trust and feeling like your inner world is the sanctuary.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
It’s time for you to do less, and receive more. Pluto retrograde in Aquarius is beginning to rework your relationship with work, wellness, and how you care for your body, Virgo. You’ve been craving a deeper level of integration between your spirit and your daily routines. This retrograde is here to help you prune what no longer serves — whether it’s outdated schedules, toxic productivity habits, or simply ignoring your own need for rest. Your healing doesn’t have to be perfect to be real. You don’t have to optimize every single hour to be worthy. Pluto’s here to help you create a life that feels sustainable, not sacrificial.
Meanwhile, your ruler Mercury’s final sprint through Aries this week reminds you that a well-timed pause can be as productive as a well-timed push. The Scorpio full moon strikes next week and will illuminate the conversations and mindsets that are ripe for release. Choose peace over chaos, but also make sure you’re actually speaking your mind and not always taking the route of “being the bigger person.” And yes, Virgo, color-coding your healing journey is adorable… but maybe just take a nap instead.
Libra Sun & Rising:
Get ready to remember your magic, Libra. On the 4th, Pluto retrograde begins activating your sector of creativity, romance, joy, and pleasure, and this retrograde will challenge any outdated ideas you have about needing permission to take up space.
You’re not here to be a side character in your own life. You’re the main event, so act accordingly. Pluto will encourage you to look at where you’ve been minimizing your dreams, dimming your desires, or settling for safe instead of reaching for extraordinary. Art, play, flirtation… it’s all sacred medicine for you now.
At the same time, Mercury’s final week in your opposite side of Aries could bring impulsive conversations in love or friendships, but don’t stress. Instead of lashing out at people or, alternatively, letting them trauma dump on you, ask yourself what you need to feel a fair energetic exchange in your closest ties. Next week's Scorpio full moon will help you anchor back into your values and discern who’s truly aligned.
Remember: what’s meant for you won’t require performance or having to prove your worth. So if you catch yourself about to do the most, how about you don’t?
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
The ground beneath you is shifting, Scorpio — and that’s not a bad thing. On 4th May, your ruler Pluto begins its five-month retrograde in Aquarius, igniting a slow transformation of your home, family, and foundations sector. Some of the structures you once relied on may feel less stable now, but it’s only to reveal deeper roots you didn’t know you had. You’re building a life with more intention, not just more bricks. This is a time to reflect on what home means to you — and to trust that evolution and change doesn’t erase your origin story; it refines it.
Meanwhile, Mercury in Aries is still lighting up your sector of wellness and habits until the 10th, giving you a burst of momentum to declutter your space or upgrade your routines. As your annual Scorpio full moon approaches next week, you’re being reminded that the most sacred renovation is happening within you. You can tell that you’re on the brink of leveling up for the better, but you may not yet know exactly how… let it all unfold gracefully. But tbh, if you do end up rage-cleaning your entire house at 1 a.m. in a fit of existential clarity… consider it spiritual cardio.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Your voice is changing, Sag — and it’s about time. Starting 4th May, Pluto retrograde in Aquarius activates your sector of communication, self-expression, and local environment. You’re realizing that not every opinion deserves your energy, and not every old narrative about who you are needs to keep running the show. This retrograde invites you to speak with more intention and to listen with more presence. Some conversations and relationships will deepen during this retrograde, and others will dissolve. Both are sacred. You’ll be practicing the art of healthy emotional detachment during this era of your life.
Meanwhile, Mercury’s last full week in your fellow fire sign of Aries has you buzzing with ideas, flirtations, and playful inspiration. Don’t rush to publish, post, or announce everything just yet. Let next week’s Scorpio full moon help you sit with what’s gestating beneath the surface. Your next chapter will be written with more soul than spectacle — and it’s going to hit diﬀerent. P.S: Even though Mercury is still blazing with energy up until the 10th, not every group chat needs a full dissertation this week… your job is to avoid oversharing just for the sake of feeling seen.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Your relationship to money, security, and self-worth is about to get a major energetic upgrade, Capricorn. On May 4th, Pluto retrograde in Aquarius begins its descent into your sector of finances and values, asking you to get radically honest: where have you been outsourcing your sense of stability? Where are you ready to claim deeper ownership over your worth? This isn’t about hustling harder — it’s about recalibrating your relationship to abundance itself. This retrograde will have you evaluating new ways to make money, perhaps tied to previous projects, people, or passion projects. Take time to brainstorm what comes up and see which one feels energetically aligned.
With Mercury still darting through Aries until the 10th, home and family matters could feel a bit more chaotic or heated this week. Choose your battles wisely. The Scorpio full moon later next week will light up your friendships and networks sector, reminding you that you’re not meant to build your dreams alone. Community is wealth too. But in the meantime, Mercury’s presence in Aries is helping you set loving boundaries so that you’re not stuck in a cycle of over giving without receiving. Reciprocity is essential to your well-being.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
The revolution is personal now, Aquarius. Pluto begins its retrograde in your sign on the 4th, and it’s about to strip away any remaining layers of who you think you should be, clearing the way for who you truly are becoming. Expect to feel both raw and reborn over the next few months. You’re not just shifting your style or your branding — you’re shifting your soul’s signature. Let the transformation happen at its own pace. But also be aware that people may be interacting with you diﬀerently during this retrograde as they adjust to your growing self-awareness. Let them think you’ve changed, because you have. You’re constantly evolving.
Simultaneously, Mercury’s final sprint through Aries keeps your mind sharp and your voice potent — but remember, not every thought needs to be shared immediately. Next week’s Scorpio full moon will highlight your career and public image, revealing who’s witnessing your evolution (and who’s secretly inspired by it). In the meantime, stay the course and trust that your authenticity is your superpower. Just maybe resist the urge to rebrand yourself on LinkedIn every time you have an existential epiphany.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Something unseen but deeply sacred is stirring within you this week, Pisces. The start of Pluto’s retrograde in Aquarius is activating your sector of closure, spirituality, and subconscious patterns, inviting you into a quieter season of metamorphosis. You might not be able to explain everything you’re feeling — and honestly, you don’t need to. This
is soul work. It’s meant to be felt before it’s understood, and since this is a five-month retrograde, a lot of your growth will take place slowly, and in your subconscious mind.
Meanwhile, Mercury’s final week in Aries keeps tugging your attention toward practical matters like money and self-worth. It’s okay to straddle both worlds: tending to your material needs while nurturing your spiritual rebirth. As the Scorpio full moon approaches next week, you’ll get a glimpse of the wider horizon you’re moving toward. Trust the mystery. Trust your becoming. And if you accidentally buy a crystal ball this week, honestly? Vibes.
