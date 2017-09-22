Why You Always Overshare About Your Sex Life With Your Friends

While many people enjoy talking freely about their own sex lives, in some cases it can come across in a way that makes other people uncomfortable, Dr. Addison says. Occasionally, people get into a pattern of braggy one-upmanship, or they constantly try to prove that they have "notches in the bedpost," she says. "People will use performative sharing as a way to validate their own membership, or to do a little bit of kind of jockeying in the hierarchy with other people," she says. And while no one should shame you for the type of sexual experiences you enjoy, you should be mindful of your audience. To that same point, the venue for these discussions matters: Bringing up your latest sexual conquest while you're killing time before a work meeting is very different than talking about it with friends at dinner, so be mindful of that.