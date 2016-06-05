The problem with the internet is that everyone stashes all their shit just out of shot, for that perfect interior image. Pinterest and Instagram are populated with lust-worthy interiors posts that frankly don't translate to real life.



Even though your IRL bedroom might look a little lacklustre, it is still possible to get a bit closer to the dream. The key to this, as well as a good eye for decor, is decluttering. If you can just keep what you like, and what is useful, then the chances are it'll make your life easier, not just your Instagram feed.



Click through for our best tips to declutter without the pain.