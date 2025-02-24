Your Horoscope This Week: 23rd February To 1st March

We did it, cosmic beings! Mars is finally done with its two-and-a-half-month retrograde through Leo and Cancer. It officially shifts direct in Cancer on 23rd February — which means, yes, the vibes will start flowing again, but no, they won’t be at full speed just yet (hello, post-shadow period). Still, we have the cosmic green light to start moving forward on passion projects, pitches, collaborations, funding opportunities, and any dream that’s been simmering on the back burner. Mars in Cancer still has big feelings — but instead of running from them, we can harness them to guide us toward what truly matters.
What did this retrograde teach you? What themes kept resurfacing over the past two months? Were you craving more intimacy, more movement, more freedom, or just more snacks and cuddles? (All valid.) Pay attention to what your body has been trying to tell you, because that is where your next chapter begins. When you stop ignoring your own needs and start honouring them, you open the doors for real transformation.
And speaking of transformation — the Pisces New Moon on 27th February is the cosmic refresh button we’ve all been waiting for. This is one of the most magical, dreamy, and spiritually potent new moons of the year. Pisces energy is all about surrender, intuition, and dissolving the old to make space for the new. This lunation is a portal to manifestation, healing, and radical self-trust. What’s the dream life you actually want to live? What version of yourself are you ready to step into?
With eclipse season looming in March, this Pisces New Moon is the final “normal” new moon before the universe starts shaking things up — so set your intentions wisely. Think long-term: by the time the Pisces Full Moon arrives in six months, your life could look radically different in the best way possible. And just a heads-up: Venus retrograde kicks oﬀ on 1st March, but we’ll get into that next week. For now, let yourself dream big.
Aries Sun & Rising:
Aries, you’ve been tapping the brakes for months, but guess what? Mars is finally direct in Cancer, in your sector of home and roots. This is not just a vibe — it’s a whole mood. Those stalled family conversations and awkward dynamics? They’re about to flow again. But here’s the tea: if you’ve been keeping certain connections in your life out of convenience, loyalty, or nostalgia, this week will make it clear whether they add value or just drama.
With the Pisces new moon lighting up your spirituality sector on the 27th, you’ll feel the pull to spend more time in reflection. Journaling, meditating, or simply staring out the window with a lo-fi playlist in the background could lead to major downloads from the universe. It’s less about “doing” and more about “being” this week.
The key is to move with intention — no need to rush back into the grind just because Mars is direct. Instead, take small, deliberate steps that align with your inner knowing. You don’t have to prove your worth through hustle. Sometimes, the bravest thing you can do is rest and recharge.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
Taurus, your sector of communication is finally getting that boost it’s been craving. Mars spends its first full week direct, and you’re feeling emotionally motivated to shoot your shot. It’s time to make those creative moves you’ve been brainstorming since December, but take it slow — steady and intentional wins the race. If you’ve been holding back on launching a new project, start laying the groundwork this week.
On the 27th, the Pisces new moon encourages you to embrace your community. Over the course of the next six months, you’re likely to find inspiration through group settings, whether online or in real life. Don’t shy away from showing your talents. The universe is nudging you to share more of your gifts with the world, even if you don’t feel 100% ready. Spoiler alert: No one ever does.
The month ends with you reflecting on an important question: are you nurturing connections that truly nurture you? It’s great to be loyal, but not if it means dimming your light. Sometimes, the people-pleasing tendencies can mask a fear of being alone. The universe is urging you to be brave enough to let go of what no longer aligns with you ahead of the eclipses taking place in March.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Gemini, Mars is finally direct in your sector of security, and the money will start flowing again. You’ll start to feel more confident and magnetic when talking finances, and people are paying attention. Use this momentum to streamline your budget and also cut costs wherever is necessary. Mars Retrograde made it clear where you were overextending yourself, so make sure to not fall for other people’s sob stories but rather prioritise creating your own foundation and making sure your own cup is full.
On the 27th, the Pisces new moon lights up your career zone, offering a fresh start these next six months. Around months’ end, you might receive clarity about the next steps in your professional path. This lunation is perfect for setting intentions related to your ambitions and manifesting opportunities that feel aligned with your soul’s purpose.
But don’t just talk the talk this week, Gemini. Walk it, too. You might find yourself needing to address old patterns of overpromising and underdelivering. It’s okay to dream big, but the universe is asking for integrity and follow-through. Show up for yourself as much as you show up for others.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
Cancer, we thank the cosmos! Mars is direct in your sector of self, and it’s time to shake oﬀ the retrograde blues. You might feel like you’ve been swimming against the tide, but now the waters are finally flowing in your favour. Your energy levels are returning, and so is your confidence. Take time this week to journal all the key lessons you’ve learned during Mars’ ten-week retrograde — you have truly transformed and that’s worth celebrating.
On the 27th, the Pisces new moon highlights your sector of expansion, travel, and education. If you’ve been dreaming of studying something new, booking a trip, or exploring fresh perspectives, this is the time to set those intentions, and you’re likely to bring them to life within the next six months. But remember, expansion starts from within. You don’t have to board a plane to broaden your horizons — sometimes all it takes is a good book or an open mind.
But as the month comes to one end, let’s not avoid doing the work, okay? This week, you might realise that the comfort zone you’ve been clinging to is actually keeping you stagnant. Ask yourself: Are your fears protecting you or limiting you? It’s time to lean into discomfort and trust that you’re capable of so much more than you give yourself credit for.
Leo Sun & Rising:
Leo, are you ready to see all the results of your shadow work? This week Mars is finally direct in your spirituality sector, and that means your spiritual glow-up is well underway. If the past few months have felt like an emotional boot camp, it’s because the universe has been preparing you for this very moment. You’re now equipped to trust your intuition, release past baggage, and embrace the unknown with confidence.
On the 27th, the Pisces new moon lights up your sector of depth and merging. You might find yourself craving intimacy, not just physically but emotionally and spiritually, too. Whether it’s through a deep conversation with a loved one or a cathartic solo experience, let yourself dive into the layers of your own soul. It’s a beautiful time to explore what intimacy really means to you and how vulnerability can actually be a superpower.
As the week ends, you may have a revelation: are you holding onto old stories of what love and connection should look like? The universe is nudging you to let go of rigid expectations and allow love to flow in all its messy, unpredictable forms. Not every interaction needs a dramatic arc — sometimes, it’s okay to just let things be.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
Virgo, with Mars finally direct in your friendship sector, your alliances are about to enter a new chapter. As we approach the lunar eclipse in your sign that will take place in mid-March, you’re gaining clarity on who deserves a front-row seat in your life. If someone’s energy has felt oﬀ, you’ll have the courage to address it directly — or to set a boundary without over-explaining yourself. That too, is a form of self-care.
On the 27th, the Pisces new moon in your relationship sector amplifies this energy even more. New beginnings are on the horizon, and this could manifest as a fresh start with an existing partner or a brand-new connection that feels aligned with your highest self. But here’s the kicker: You must also nurture your relationship with yourself. Self-love is not a trend — it’s a lifelong practice.
As the month comes to an end, be sure to keep it real. You love to help, but are you overextending yourself to feel needed or emotionally validated? This week, check your motives. Are you giving because it feels good, or because it distracts you from your own healing? The cosmos is asking you to channel some of that nurturing energy inward. You deserve the same care you so freely give to others.
Libra Sun & Rising:
Libra, get ready for a major vibe shift! Mars is finally direct in your career sector, and it’s about time. If you’ve felt stagnant at work or unsure of your professional path, things are about to change as Mars picks up speed in Cancer. Expect opportunities to gain momentum, and don’t be afraid to assert yourself. Ask for that promotion, pitch that idea, or send out those applications.
The Pisces new moon strikes on the 27th and invites you to focus on your health and wellness. Whether it’s physical, mental, or emotional, this is your reminder to nurture your well-being. A fresh start in your daily routines can have a ripple eﬀect, helping you feel more grounded and balanced. It might be as simple as starting a new morning ritual or as profound as releasing old habits that no longer serve you.
Libra, as the month comes to an end, be honest: Are you balancing everyone else’s scales while neglecting your own? This week, let yourself oﬀ the hook. You don’t have to play peacemaker 24/7. It’s okay to let things be messy and to prioritise your own needs without feeling guilty. The best way to serve others is by showing up fully for yourself first.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Scorpio, it’s time to spread your wings. Mars is direct in your sector of expansion, travel, and higher education. After months of introspection, you’re ready to venture out of your comfort zone. Whether it’s a literal journey or a metaphorical one, embrace the unfamiliar with open arms. You’re being called to explore new perspectives, and this adventure will help you grow in ways you didn’t think possible.
Meanwhile, on the 27th, the Pisces new moon activates your creativity and sector of true love and kicks oﬀ a brand new romantic chapter for you which will continue to unfold over the course of the next six months. You might feel a surge of inspiration, and this is the perfect time to set intentions related to your passions. Allow yourself to play, create, and dream without limitation. Romance could also be in the air — if not with someone else, then with yourself.
Scorpio, as February closes out and March begins this week, ask yourself: are you clinging to an old narrative of who you need to be? You’re evolving, and it’s okay if not everyone understands your transformation. The ones who truly see you will celebrate your growth. Don’t dim your light to make others comfortable. You are not here to play small. Vow to yourself that you’ll always allow yourself to shine, and then do so.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Sag, we praise the cosmos! This week Mars is direct in your sector of depth and merging, and you’re ready to dive into deeper connections and maybe even explore new forms of intimacy. The past few months may have unearthed old fears, but you’ve gained wisdom, and now you can move forward with more clarity.
The Pisces new moon lights up your home and family sector on the 27th. It’s a sweet time to create a sanctuary for yourself — whether that means redecorating your space, spending quality time with loved ones, or reconnecting with your roots. The energy of this new moon is gentle and nurturing, perfect for setting intentions around healing and comfort. Within six months of this new moon, a major improvement will occur at home.
But Sag, let’s talk about that tendency to run from what feels too intense, because such patterns or limiting beliefs may re-emerge as February closes out. Are you avoiding intimacy because it feels vulnerable? This week, challenge yourself to lean in rather than pull away. You might find that what you fear is actually the very thing that will set you free.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Capricorn, this is not a drill. Mars is finally direct in your sector of marriage and relationships, and that means it’s time for some real talk. Whether you’re single or partnered, the cosmos is asking you to redefine what love looks like to you. If you’ve been feeling stuck or unclear in your relationships, clarity is on the way, but it will take vulnerability and transparency for you to achieve it.
On the 27th, the Pisces new moon activates your communication sector, helping you find the right words to express how you feel. Whether it’s writing, speaking, or even just sharing your truth with yourself, now’s the time to let it out and let your inner child take the lead. If you’ve been holding back, the universe is giving you the green light to let yourself heal through your creative endeavours. You’ll heal others in the process too.
But Cap, also ask yourself: are you communicating from a place of control or curiosity? Sometimes, the need to have all the answers can block the flow of genuine connection. This week, let yourself ask questions without needing immediate solutions. Stay open to whatever unfolds — you might be pleasantly surprised.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Aquarius, if you’ve been craving more stability, Mars is direct in your sector of health and wellness, helping you find it. This is your chance to reset your routines and establish habits that support your well-being. You might feel a renewed sense of discipline, making it easier to show up for yourself consistently.
On the 27th, the Pisces new moon is enhancing your financial sector, bringing opportunities for abundance. Whether it’s a new stream of income or a fresh perspective on how to manage your resources, this lunation invites you to think bigger and trust that there is more than enough to go around.
But Aquarius, as March begins this weekend, ask yourself: are you stuck in a scarcity mindset? It’s easy to play it safe, but your magic lies in your ability to innovate. The universe is asking you to take a risk — whether it’s investing in yourself, launching a project, or simply believing that you deserve good things.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Pisces, if you’ve felt like you’ve been treading water, Mars, the planet of action, is now direct in your sector of creativity and fun, giving you permission to dream big. This is your time to tap into your playful side and let your imagination lead the way. Don’t just think outside the box — throw the whole box away.
Then on the 27th, your annual Pisces new moon is all about you! It’s lighting up your sector of self and identity, giving you the perfect opportunity to reinvent yourself. Whether it’s a physical transformation, a new mindset, or a fresh start in any area of your life, the universe is holding space for you to bloom, so take time to set intentions.
A theme for you to reflect on this week: are you believing in yourself as much as you believe in others? The cosmos wants you to stop outsourcing your worth. You have everything you need within you, so trust it, own it, and watch as your dreams unfold.
