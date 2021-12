Talking About Your Ex: How Much Is Too Much?

It’s certainly a divisive topic. When I asked Twitter what it thought about talking about exes in new relationships, the responses were split almost evenly. "Curious about people who do it," said one person. "Surely you would stop yourself??" Another said: "I did this. Drove my partner mental and I still feel very bad about it." Others were more positive. "The way they talk about their ex often tells you a lot about how they might approach a relationship with you," said another, going on to explain that for her, assuming it’s not all the time, you can learn a lot about someone from these conversations. So what is the truth? Is there a "good amount" to talk about an ex to a new partner? And at what point should you stop?