Your February Horoscope Is Here & It’s Time To Shoot Your Shot

Cosmic beings, February’s energy is dripping in delulu potential and honestly, we love to see it. The month kicks oﬀ on 4th February with Venus sliding into bold Aries. Translation? It’s giving “shoot your shot.” Venus in Aries has no chill so whether it’s confessing your crush, reigniting a relationship or just hyping yourself up in the mirror like the star you are, let your inner fire guide you.
Hours later, Jupiter finally ends its retrograde in Gemini, meaning your luck is about to skyrocket. Over the next seven months, you’ll start reaping the rewards of the inner work you’ve been grinding through. Think of it as finally cashing in on cosmic karma points.
The vibes turn spiritual on 7th February with the Neptune-North Node conjunction in Pisces. If you’ve been lost in the sauce of existential questions, this alignment could serve some dreamlike clarity about your purpose (or at least convince you to start romanticising your life as if you’re in a coming-of-age movie).
The full moon in Leo on 12th February delivers main character energy for everyone. It’s like the universe is demanding, “Are you ready to shine, or are you still playing small?” Spoiler: You’re ready to shine.
Pisces season swims in on 18th February, drenching us all in poetic, dreamy feels. Mercury entering Pisces on 14th February sets the stage, making Valentine’s Day vibes extra sentimental (or delusional, depending on how you frame it).
The real glow-up moment arrives on 23rd February as Mars ends its retrograde in Cancer — finally! This has been the cosmic equivalent of trying to run through molasses, but now you’ll start moving forward with clarity and confidence.
End the month strong with the new moon in Pisces on 27th February. Dream big, but remember: The line between inspiration and illusion is thinner than your ex’s excuses.
Read your horoscopes for your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
Aries Sun & Rising:
Aries, February is your time to step into your It Girl energy. With Venus entering your sign on 4th February, you’re radiating confidence, magnetism and “I don’t chase, I attract” vibes. People are noticing, whether it’s romantically, socially or professionally. Jupiter direct in your communication sector on the same day is the cherry on top, giving you the power to speak your truth and command attention. Got something to pitch, share or confess? Now’s the time.
The full moon in Leo on 12th February turns your creativity all the way up. Remember that passion project you started last summer but never finished? It’s calling your name. By the time Pisces season rolls in on 18th February, your focus shifts inward. It’s less about showing oﬀ and more about reconnecting with your inner peace. And let’s not forget the glow-up moment on 23rd February when Mars goes direct in your home sector, making it a perfect time to declutter, redecorate or handle lingering family drama. End the month by planting dreamy intentions during the new moon in Pisces on 27th February. Manifest healing and self-love because your 2025 main character arc is only just beginning.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
Taurus, this month your planetary ruler, Venus, enters Aries on 4th February, activating your spiritual sector, so you might feel like retreating into your villain origin story mode — but in a good way. Whether it’s journaling, meditating or just vibing in your own energy, this is a time to reconnect with your inner world.
Then there’s Jupiter going direct in your money sector. If you’ve been manifesting financial abundance, the next seven months are about to slap in ways your bank account will thank you for.
The full moon in Leo on 12th February asks you to check in on your home life. Are you nesting in a way that feels aligned with your values? Make your space a sanctuary — because chaos doesn’t belong in your sacred Taurus bubble. By Pisces season on 18th February, you’ll feel called to expand your social circle and connect with like-minded dreamers. Let yourself dream big during the new moon in Pisces on 27th February. It’s the perfect time to set intentions for collaborations, friendships and even future travel plans.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Gemini, Venus in Aries (4th February) says it’s time to flirt with life — and maybe everyone in your DMs. Your social and professional circles light up with excitement so don’t be surprised if you become the centre of attention.
Meanwhile, Jupiter direct in your sign on the same day restores your confidence. If you’ve been second-guessing yourself (imagine that), you’ll feel ready to take bold risks over the next seven months.
The full moon in Leo on 12th February amps up your communication skills, making it a great time to shine through public speaking, social media or storytelling. Pisces season on 18th February brings a dreamy energy to your career sector, reminding you that work doesn’t always have to feel like work.
By the time Mars shifts direct in Cancer on 23rd February, you’ll feel ready to move forward on financial goals. Wrap up the month with the new moon in Pisces on 27th February, manifesting your dream job or project. The sky’s the limit, babe.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
Cancer, the month of February begins with a fiery jolt from Venus in Aries on 4th February, igniting your career sector. It’s time to own your ambition unapologetically. Jupiter direct in your spirituality sector the same day gives you the cosmic green light to trust your intuition — your inner compass knows what’s best for you.
The full moon in Leo on 12th February activates your money zone. Are you valuing yourself fully? Whether it’s asking for a raise or rethinking your spending habits, this is your chance to level up financially. Pisces season on 18th February brings expansive vibes to your travel and education sector. Think: booking that dream trip or signing up for a course you’ve been eyeing.
With Mars finally shifting direct in your sign on 23rd February, you’ll feel unstoppable (although you’ll still feel the post-shadow eﬀects of the retrograde for the next five weeks). The new moon in Pisces on 27th February is your time to manifest the kind of life that feels like a movie. What’s the title of your dream flick? Get clear on the details of your intention-setting — that’s what will help turn your visions into reality.
Leo Sun & Rising:
Leo, you’re stepping into February with a main character energy boost. Venus in Aries on 4th February activates your expansion sector so you might feel like booking a spontaneous trip, enrolling in a class or saying yes to an adventure that challenges your comfort zone. Plus, Jupiter’s shift direct in your friendship sector on the same day means your squad is levelling up. Expect fresh connections with people who get you and genuinely hype you up.
The full moon in your sign on 12th February is your personal spotlight moment. It’s like the universe is screaming, “Don’t play small!” Use this lunar energy to celebrate your accomplishments and set boundaries with anyone who’s been holding you back. If you’ve been working a major project, it may come to fruition around this time.
As Pisces season rolls in on 18th February, you’ll feel more introspective. Mars going direct in your spirituality sector on 23rd February brings clarity about what (or who) is worth your energy. Finally, the new moon in Pisces on 27th February gives you permission to dream bigger, especially when it comes to merging resources or building generational wealth.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
Virgo, February starts oﬀ spicy with Venus in Aries on 4th February, lighting up your intimacy sector. You’re in the mood for deep, authentic connections — and honestly, surface-level vibes won’t cut it. At the same time, Jupiter ending its retrograde in your career zone, also on the 4th, reminds you that the seeds you’ve been planting professionally are about to sprout in big ways over the next seven months. Keep the faith.
The full moon in Leo on 12th February asks you to let go of lingering insecurities or self-doubt. You’re your own biggest critic, Virgo, but you’ve come so far. Take time at this full moon to journal all the ways you’ve overcome your own self-sabotaging tendencies and hyped yourself up. You’re a superstar!
By the time Pisces season starts on 18th February, you’ll feel more in tune with your relationships. Mars going direct in Cancer on 23rd February helps you regain momentum in your social life — friends will be coming out of the woodwork. Use the new moon in Pisces on 27th February to set intentions for your partnerships, whether romantic, platonic or professional.
Libra Sun & Rising:
Libra, February begins on a fiery note. Your planetary ruler, Venus, enters Aries on 4th February and this sparks fresh energy in your relationship sector. Whether you’re single or coupled, the vibe is adventurous, flirty and fearless. Jupiter shifting direct in your expansion zone on the same day gives you a cosmic nudge to explore new opportunities — think travel, education or even publishing your work.
The full moon in Leo on 12th February lights up your friendship zone, making it a great time to celebrate your ride-or-die crew (or re-evaluate connections that feel one-sided). No more people-pleasing, Libra. If you’re not feeling it, leave it behind.
As Pisces season begins on 18th February, your focus shifts to self-care and wellness. Mars going direct in Cancer on 23rd February clears up professional confusion or delays, helping you get back on track with your goals. Wrap up the month by setting dreamy but grounded intentions during the new moon in Pisces on 27th February — your daily routines are about to get an upgrade.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Scorpio, February begins with Venus entering Aries on 4th February, activating your wellness sector. It’s giving glow-up energy so whether it’s hitting the gym, meal prepping or finally booking that therapy session, prioritise your mind-body connection. Jupiter direct in your intimacy sector on the same day adds a layer of luck to your relationships — romantic, financial and otherwise. Someone could step up in a big way for you.
Meanwhile the full moon in Leo on 12th February brings career matters to a peak. Have you been holding yourself back from going after a dream role or launching that big project? The universe is daring you to take centre stage. You know how powerful you are — so stop hiding it from the world and let yourself shine unapologetically.
As Pisces season begins on 18th February, your focus shifts to fun, creativity and true love. With Mars direct in Cancer on 23rd February, you’ll feel ready to make moves on a trip, a course of study or an entrepreneurial venture. The new moon in Pisces on 27th February is the perfect time to set intentions for creative projects, romance or anything that makes your inner child light up.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Sagittarius, Venus in Aries on 4th February enters your true love sector, and suddenly it’s giving rom-com vibes. Whether it’s a new crush, a renewed spark in your relationship or just falling in love with life again, February begins with passion and it’s up to you to keep the momentum while not going overboard. Meanwhile, your ruler Jupiter shifts direct in your relationship sector on the same day, smoothing out any recent drama and paving the way for deeper connections.
The full moon in Leo on 12th February lights up your sector of expansion, urging you to break free from routines that feel stale. If you’ve been wanting to book a trip, learn something new or just embrace spontaneity, this is your sign. As Pisces season begins on 18th February, you may feel a pull toward home and family.
Mars shifts direct in Cancer on 23rd February and helps you sort out financial entanglements or shared resources. End the month by setting heartfelt intentions during the new moon in Pisces on 27th February, especially regarding your home and emotional security.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Capricorn, as February begins, Venus in Aries on 4th February turns up the heat in your home life. Whether you’re redecorating, hosting loved ones or just setting boundaries, you’re creating a space that feels right for you. Jupiter direct in your wellness sector on the same day means the next seven months are perfect for health-focused goals — mind, body and soul.
The full moon in Leo on 12th February highlights your intimacy zone, encouraging you to let go of fear or control in relationships. Vulnerability is strength, Cap. This full moon could also signal that a financial windfall is right around the corner; be very selective about who you choose to share the news and celebrate with. Not everyone is your friend, and you know that.
As Pisces season begins on 18th February, your communication skills shine, making it easier to have meaningful conversations. Mars’ shift direct in Cancer on 23rd February brings clarity to your partnerships, whether romantic or professional. The new moon in Pisces on 27th February is the perfect time to set intentions for writing, speaking or any creative pursuits that align with your soul’s purpose.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Aquarius, it’s your season until 19th February, and you’re thriving with the sun, Mercury and Pluto all spending time in your sign this month. Venus in Aries on 4th February activates your communication zone, giving you the confidence to speak your truth and charm the socks oﬀ anyone you meet. With Jupiter shifting direct in your creativity sector on the same day, the next seven months are perfect for launching passion projects or exploring artistic outlets.
The full moon in Leo on 12th February puts a spotlight on your relationships. Whether you’re celebrating milestones or confronting unresolved tension, this lunar moment asks for honesty. If relationships end around this time, they may not be for the long haul because Mars remains retrograde until the 23rd, so tread carefully before cutting cords.
As the sun bids adieu to your sign and Pisces season begins on 18th February, your focus shifts to your finances. Mars shifting direct in Cancer on 23rd February energises your routines and brings productivity back into your daily life.
End the month by manifesting abundance during the new moon in Pisces on 27th February. Your glow-up is just getting started.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Pisces, the month of February begins with Venus in Aries in your money sector, so it’s time to secure the bag. Whether it’s asking for a raise, launching a side hustle or just budgeting smarter, you’re ready to level up. Your planetary ruler, Jupiter, shifting direct in your home sector on the same day brings blessings to your family life or living situation over the next seven months. What a way to start your solar return season!
The full moon in Leo on 12th February highlights your wellness routines. If you’ve been slacking on self-care, it’s time to recommit to habits that make you feel good. Just pace yourself in the process since Mars remains retrograde in your fellow water sign of Cancer until the 23rd.
Pisces season oﬃcially begins on 18th February so expect to feel more in your element than ever. This season asks you to prioritise yourself and pay attention to your intuition even more than usual. People will be drawn to you like bees to honey, but not everyone deserves your attention or time. Be discerning.
Mars, the planet of action, shifting direct in Cancer on 23rd February supercharges your creativity and dating life. Get ready for love declarations from your open or secret admirers.
By the new moon in Pisces on 27th February, you’ll be in the mood to manifest your biggest dreams. Pro tip: Dream big, but also stay grounded — you’re on the brink of something magical and eclipse season is around the corner, which means you’re being asked to embrace the waves of change crashing in your life.
