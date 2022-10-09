Your Horoscope This Week: 9th October to 15th October, 2022

On 9th October, the week starts off with an intense full moon in Aries urging us to heal our wounds. The following day, Mercury re-enters Libra, taking us back to the end of August when the trickster planet first moved into the air sign. Now we can rewrite our wrongs and make amends with others that resulted from Mercury’s treacherous backspin. The Libra sun and Aquarius retrograde in Saturn bring discipline to our lives on 11th October.
Mercury and Jupiter retrograde in Aries oppose each other for the third time on 12th October (the other two times these planets clashed were 2nd September and 18th September). This transit will serve as an expansion of our consciousness, but it can also make us tad fanatical, too. Mars in Gemini and Neptune retrograde in Pisces square off earlier in the day, heightening anxiety and exasperating our frustrations. On 14th October, Venus in Libra and Saturn retrograde help us rein in the fervid energy by adding structure and pragmatism to our day-to-day activities and sentiments. Although the week has its highs and lows, it ends on solid ground that will strengthen our hearts and confidence.