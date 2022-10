Look out for October 10, when Mercury will retrace its steps and head back into Libra, the sign that it began its retrograde motion in. "At this time, we’ll be reevaluating relationships and the way we connect with each other," says Lisa Stardust , astrologer and author of The Love Deck. "Finding diplomacy in communication is pivotal." All Libra wants is for things to be harmonious, and after some major upheaval during the Planet of Communication's retrograde, we're due for a bit of steadiness. Reach out to friends you may have accidentally scorned or coworkers you may have missed an email from to make amends and get your connection back on track — let's put this planetary dance behind us once and for all, shall we?