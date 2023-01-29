Your Horoscope This Week: 29th January to 4th February, 2023

Try to stay grounded this week because the cosmos are bringing lots of excitement our way.
The sun in Aquarius gets a push from Mars right before Mercury in Capricorn and Uranus in Taurus connect on 29th January.
This energy brings out the unexpected, so be ready for surprises. Venus in Pisces harmonises with the Nodes of Destiny on 2nd February and squares Mars on 4th February, urging us to make choices about love.
Passions will be high, especially on 3rd February when the sun and Uranus square off. Breathe through the week to relax your thoughts.