Your Horoscope This Week: 5th To 11th March 2023

This is a huge week, astrologically speaking. On the 7th we experience the Virgo full moon, which imprints us with a strong urge to create more structure in our lives. Now’s the time to gain greater clarity when it comes to personal and joint objectives.
Saturn, the planet of challenge, makes a huge shift into Pisces on the same day. The next two and a half years will be about learning how to surrender to love, even if we’ve built up walls to resist it.
As the week begins, all zodiac signs would benefit from assessing ways in which they can simplify their lifestyles. In a society that often encourages us to adopt a capitalist state of mind, what would it feel and look like to choose a more organic and regenerative route? These are the types of questions we’ll ask ourselves this full moon week.
On Saturday 11th, Juno, the asteroid of marriage, enters Taurus, infusing even more earthly energy into the cosmos. This is an ideal weekend for passionate heart-to-hearts (and sensual love-making, if you so choose) with current or potential partner(s).