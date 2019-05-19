Confessions Of A...Wedding Planner

It definitely came firmly into focus when I started planning my own wedding and thought, I’m actually quite enjoying this. Many of my family and friends mentioned it to me after the event but I am not sure that I took it seriously enough at the time. I had just finished working as a teacher and was about to relocate to Montreal with my husband so it wasn’t really the right time to be thinking about establishing a new business. I was working in the marketing and events space during my time in Canada but following the birth of my daughter, I knew pretty quickly that it wasn’t going to suit me going back to a 9-to-5 job. That’s when I revisited the idea and started to seriously think about making my love of event planning more official. So many aspects of the job suited my skills and experience that it really did feel like a match made in heaven when I actually took the plunge.