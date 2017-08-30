The One Wedding Rule You Can Ignore

Weddings often come with a slew of constricting "dos" and "don'ts." Some are reasonable: Never wear white as a guest, only buy gifts from the bride and groom's registry, abide by the chosen dress code. And some are little archaic: Youthful, single ladies for the bridal bouquet toss only; and my (least) favourite — never wear black. While dark hues in general have a traditional connotation for funerals and mourning, the LBD has proved itself enough of a staple in modern times that we can do away with this antiquated notion. It's a universally acknowledged truth that a good black dress is magically flattering and, more importantly, takes the guesswork out of an otherwise gruelling task of dress shopping.