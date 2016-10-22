As we move into Autumn, you may have become familiar with the terrifying term 'cuffing season', the dating phenomenon in which happily single people latch themselves onto a significant other for fear of growing old alone as the evenings get darker. These relationships, born out of a sudden necessity to fill the void in your social life left by Summer, usually don't last. So in lieu of attaching yourself to your latest tinder match who can barely string a sentence together, we would recommend building a more lasting relationship, with telly. Is there a purer, more comforting love than TV? We're not talking Strictly or X Factor (although, sometimes), this year it's really been a no from us. We mean the documentaries that illuminate and niggle into your subconscious for days after, weird new comedies that spring from nowhere but seem to whisper to your soul, and juicy crime dramas.



It's time to go easy on your Netflix subscription, because honestly haven't you watched the Amanda Knox documentary already? The best things in life are free / available as part of your very reasonable and well-priced television license.



Ahead are the best series and shows that you might have missed initially but that you shouldn’t let slip on All 4 and BBC iPlayer, right now.

