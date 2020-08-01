Story from TV Shows

The Virtual BAFTA TV Awards Had The Best (& Shortest) Speeches

Nick Levine
This year, the BAFTA TV Awards were held virtually for the first time because of coronavirus. Though a few presenters did join host Richard Ayoade in the studio – including Normal People stars Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones, who slayed the socially distanced red carpet – most of the nominees found out if they'd won over Zoom.
This led to acceptance speeches that felt more intimate and natural – as well as a lot shorter – than those we've become accustomed to seeing at some drawn-out awards ceremonies.
Upon learning that she'd won the Best Supporting Actress prize for her mesmerising performance in Netflix's dark comedy-drama The End of the F***ing World, Naomie Ackie exclaimed: "Oh man, are you serious?!"
"I know my mum up in the clouds will be so proud, and my sister," she added poignantly soon after.
Fleabag's Sian Clifford, who collected the Best Female Comedy Performance award ahead of co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, appeared equally shocked to have won.
"I don't even believe in competition," she said tearfully, before thanking Waller-Bridge by saying: "This is unbelievable! Thank you to everyone involved – there is no Claire without Fleabag."
At the end of the virtual ceremony, acting legend Glenda Jackson kept it short and sweet when she was named Best Actress for her performance as a woman living with Alzheimer's in Elizabeth Is Missing.
Jackson, 84, told viewers she was "absolutely stunned" to have won the award for her first TV acting role in 27 years.
As the ceremony concluded, journalist Anita Singh summed up how many of us were feeling when she tweeted: "No lie: these Baftas were miles more enjoyable than the normal Baftas. Brilliant host, short speeches, done in 90 minutes, what’s not to love."

