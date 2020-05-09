The Internet Just Found Out Normal People‘s Paul Mescal Was In A Sausage Ad

Nick Levine
Photo: BBC
Normal People has become one of the most binge-watched and talked-about TV shows of the year. Fans have responded rapturously to its fashion, heartbreaking soundtrack and uncommonly realistic sex scenes as well as the engrossing central romance between Marianne (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Connell (Paul Mescal).
Now fans have learned that break-out star Paul Mescal, who mainly acted on stage in Ireland before landing the role of Connell, also appeared in a TV advert for Irish sausage brand Denny.
During a recent interview on Ireland's The Late Late Show, Mescal confirmed that the advert was actually his first ever screen role. In the ad, he plays a teenager who resolves to travel the world after really, really enjoying a Denny sausage.
Though it seems that he's going to fly to Bali, he actually ends up visiting the small Irish town of Ballyhaunis instead – a very advert-y joke.
On Twitter, fans are super-impressed that Mescal has gone from appearing in a sausage advert to starring in the show that's driven BBC Three to its best week ever.
"If you didn’t want Paul Mescal at his Denny sausages then you don’t deserve him at his Normal People," one fan tweeted.
Check out a selection of reactions below.
If you're still craving Paul Mescal content after watching his sausage advert, why not check out the Instagram account dedicated to Connell Waldron's instantly iconic chain? It's already amassed 66,000 followers.
