The Internet Just Found Out Normal People‘s Paul Mescal Was In A Sausage Ad

Normal People has become one of the most binge-watched and talked-about TV shows of the year. Fans have responded rapturously to its fashion, heartbreaking soundtrack and uncommonly realistic sex scenes as well as the engrossing central romance between Marianne (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Connell (Paul Mescal).
Now fans have learned that break-out star Paul Mescal, who mainly acted on stage in Ireland before landing the role of Connell, also appeared in a TV advert for Irish sausage brand Denny.
During a recent interview on Ireland's The Late Late Show, Mescal confirmed that the advert was actually his first ever screen role. In the ad, he plays a teenager who resolves to travel the world after really, really enjoying a Denny sausage.
Advertisement
Though it seems that he's going to fly to Bali, he actually ends up visiting the small Irish town of Ballyhaunis instead – a very advert-y joke.
On Twitter, fans are super-impressed that Mescal has gone from appearing in a sausage advert to starring in the show that's driven BBC Three to its best week ever.
"If you didn’t want Paul Mescal at his Denny sausages then you don’t deserve him at his Normal People," one fan tweeted.
Check out a selection of reactions below.
I’ve just learned that Connell from Normal People is the same lad from the Denny sausage ad and I’m shook— k a r e n (@hellokarenflynn) May 8, 2020
If you didn’t want Paul Mescal at his Denny sausages then you don’t deserve him at his Normal People— Grace (@GraceKelly1997) May 5, 2020
Mind blown to find out @mescal_paul was in one of the Denny adverts 😂 love it! ❤️— Irish Girl Deirbhile (@DervGirl) May 8, 2020
@mescal_paul Normally don't tweet or use Twitter at all but just want to say how amazing your acting is in #NormalPeople never heard of you before the programme then I realised you were the guy from the Denny Sausage add on TV your going to go onto big things fair play to you— Aisling Prendergast (@AislingPrender5) May 7, 2020
Normal People's Paul Mescal makes first TV appearance in sausage ad https://t.co/ldcnKLUG7Z @donnabeck80 @debolu101 Jaysus I love a Denny Sausage— EvvvE 💙 (@EveKirwan) May 9, 2020
If you're still craving Paul Mescal content after watching his sausage advert, why not check out the Instagram account dedicated to Connell Waldron's instantly iconic chain? It's already amassed 66,000 followers.
Advertisement