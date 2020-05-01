Fashion Was My Favourite Character In Normal People

The tiny details stood out, as well. Connell’s silver chain necklace is so indicative of his character, as are his tattered Adidas trainers — he has a simple and uncomplicated façade, like someone who doesn’t think twice about what other people think of him. Of course, that’s far from the case on the inside. The addition of jewellery and accessories into Marianne’s wardrobe in university compared to when she was still in school is a subtle symbol of her growing confidence. Like Rooney did on the pages of Normal People, Marie Mugan didn’t miss a beat on-screen, which, for me, makes the show as unforgettable as the novel.