Victoria Beckham Has Done A Sporty Collab With Reebok & It's V Posh

If your activewear has been looking a little tired next to all the fitness fanatics in their brand new kit who've infiltrated your gym since the beginning of January, then perhaps you're considering upgrading your leggings.
Victoria Beckham's new line with Reebok is enough to inspire some serious jealousy in your fellow gym-goers or even just the average person you pass on the street, because this collection – which mixes streetwear with technical design – is the very definition of minimalist athleisure.
"The idea behind this collection was to mix the relaxed attitude of streetwear with the technical performance of sportswear, while staying true to the minimal aesthetic of my brand," Beckham explains. "And incorporating unisex pieces which was key for me when developing the collection."
She adds: "Each piece is designed to flex, adapt and transition for the optimum workout, but it was also important that I created something that is fashion-forward and can blend seamlessly into any wardrobe. These pieces can take you from the gym to the office, with the school run in between."
While more expensive than other Reebok lines, this collection does have lower price points than Victoria Beckham's main collection, with prices starting at £24.95-£44.95 for socks and bras, and going up to £500 for coats.
Click through to see the collection.
