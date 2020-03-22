Mother's Day is a little bit different this year. Many of us won't be enjoying a celebratory meal as normal, but will instead be catching up with mums, grandmothers and other mother figures virtually.
The Prime Minister made it clear yesterday that it's vitally important not to relax our social distancing rules even if we're really, really tempted.
"This time, the best thing is to ring her, video call her, Skype her, but to avoid any unnecessary physical contact or proximity," he said. "And why? Because if your mother is elderly or vulnerable, then I am afraid all the statistics show that she is much more likely to die from coronavirus, or Covid-19. We cannot disguise or sugar-coat the threat."
Advertisement
Fashion designer and Spice Girls icon Victoria Beckham acknowledged that today is a very different kind of Mother's Day in a sweet Instagram post shared on Sunday morning.
Along with a gallery of photos featuring her mother Jackie, husband David, and children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, she wrote: "Today we celebrate a Mother’s Day like no other in the experience of our generation. So many of us won’t be able to see our mums today. Most of us will be sending them virtual love and gratitude, while thinking especially of the families with those on the frontlines taking care of others."
"We will all continue to be kind and resilient," she added.
It's a heartfelt message which probably captures the way many of us are feeling about Mother's Day this year.
View this post on Instagram
Today we celebrate a Mother’s Day like no other in the experience of our generation. So many of us won’t be able to see our mums today. Most of us will be sending them virtual love and gratitude, while thinking especially of the families with those on the frontlines taking care of others. We will all continue to be kind and resilient. Sending love to everyone today from us all x VB @davidbeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven
Refinery29's Vicky Spratt, who is self-isolating because she is severely unwell, potentially with COVID-19, has written poignantly about marking Mother's Day in the age of Coronavirus.
"Via FaceTime, I have found more common ground with my grandmother than we've ever been able to do in real life," she writes. "Something tells me we will never take our connection, our ability to spend time with each other, to disagree in person for granted again."
Advertisement