"I love this photo! It’s so interesting to see photos of my mum when she was younger, because I’ve not really seen many before she met my dad (other than from childhood). This dress is beautiful, I wish she’d kept it. It’s really hard to say whether our style is similar, as I don’t think either of us has one specific look, though the principles she describes of dressing quite simply do apply. I’d rather buy less and make it last, something that was enforced rather than favoured at her age, without fast fashion and next-day shopping. I would wear this look today; I love the dress and in monochrome I find it much more wearable. I’d probably pair it with a white tee rather than the voluminous shirt, which I would wear separately with jeans. I really loved this exercise in looking at old photos of Mum through the lens of style, I think it’s something that we might dig deeper into next time we are together."