Mother’s Day In The Age Of Coronavirus

I’m mostly well now, though my breathing is heavy. But better or not, I can’t risk passing it on to my nan. She has a pacemaker; the odds of her dying if I give her the virus are high. She lives alone in sheltered apartments and will spend Mother’s Day there, if we can convince her to stop going outside. My mum is currently looking after her partner, who had an operation just over a week ago. I can’t go to her house in case I make him unwell. My sister works to produce school meals. She’s busier than ever putting together emergency packages to feed the children of key workers and working out how to get free school meals to those who have been sent home and may not otherwise be able to eat. She can’t afford to be unwell, either. It would be nothing short of selfish to visit her.