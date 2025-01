As Venus Enters Pisces, Remember To Care For Yourself First

Venus in Pisces offers sympathy to those in need. It allows us to feel the pain of others, making us more apt to lend a helping hand. Our generous spirit can benefit when aiding the evolution of those we care about, but we must ensure that we take care of ourselves first. We want to give so much that it can lead to the inability to pay our own bills. Before you make a sacrifice for others, make sure that your needs are being satisfied first. There is nothing wrong with being selfish when it comes to focusing on maintaining your lifestyle and dealing with responsibilities. Before anyone guilts you into doing so, create the boundary to ensure they don't act in a pushy manner.