The V&A’s Next Blockbuster Show Will Celebrate African Fashion – & It Wants Your Help

"Our guiding principle is the foregrounding of individual African voices and perspectives," Checinska said in a statement from the museum. "The exhibition will present African fashions as a self-defining art form that reveals the richness and diversity of African histories and cultures. To showcase all fashions across such a vast region would be to attempt the impossible. Instead, Africa Fashion will celebrate the vitality and innovation of a selection of fashion creatives, exploring the work of the vanguard in the twentieth century and the creatives at the heart of this eclectic and cosmopolitan scene today. We hope this exhibition will spark a renegotiation of the geography of fashion and become a game-changer for the field."