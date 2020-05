The most common misconception about African style more generally, Tosin says, is that it's "limited to the bold and super colourful Dutch wax fabrics that we see in the media, but there is so much more to it than that. These fabrics are predominantly used to make clothing in west Africa, therefore neglecting other parts of the continent in the narrative." Her favourite discovery so far is a sunny '60s photo taken by J.D. 'Okhai Ojeikere of a woman in thick-rimmed oval sunnies, drop earrings and a headband. "I love her pose, how she is facing the camera, her top and particularly how she has accessorised the outfit, her sunglasses, also her hair! I think everything about this look works and it genuinely makes me curious as to what the rest of her outfit was and what her personal style was like."