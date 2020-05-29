Tosin, who has always been interested in fashion history and photography, conceived the idea after visiting her paternal grandmother's home in Nigeria a few years ago for the first time since she was much younger. "I was immediately drawn to the many photo albums my grandma possessed. There were individual studio photographs and group shots of my grandma and her stylish friends (my grandma told me they’d put on their 'best' outfits to have their photo taken). I found that these photos captured so much of the elegance and sophistication that I strive for in my own personal style that they inspired me."