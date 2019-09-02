This BBC Documentary Exposes The Beauty Industry's Big Environmental Secret

As the documentary rightly points out, boycotting palm oil isn't the solution. Palm is the most productive oil around and alternatives such as sunflower or coconut need up to 10 times more land to produce the same amount. Sustainable palm oil – harvested without cutting down trees and by treating workers fairly – is agreed by environmentalists to be the best course of action. Emmy visits one of these farms to see how they operate. Workers at the Kumbango Plantation use 14m poles to cut down the fruit which is then picked up off the forest floor. The company promises safety equipment, transport and breakfast for its workers but as Emmy joins them at 4.30am for the start of their long physical shift, it’s clear that the working conditions are still pretty basic, which begs the question: is enough being done?