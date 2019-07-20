2 of 12

Photographed by Turkina Faso.

One of the most interesting things Faso has found about photographing her sister is witnessing their differences and similarities as the years have unfolded. "When I was a teenager I loved going out with my friends, socialising, running around, drinking alcohol and being crazy. I was too fast and too much, generally, like I was in a rush to try and see and do everything as quickly as possible," Faso remembers.



"Alice is different. She’s more focused and she knows her goals, at least for now. She’s already worked as a model in Moscow by herself and she studies at college. The level of responsibility she has at her age is much higher than what I had. In some ways I feel like it’s possible to say that about her whole generation." She describes their photo shoots as a spontaneous character and a stable mind coming together to create something beautiful.