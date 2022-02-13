I was lucky enough to be sent not one but two candles from summer morning studios. The lilac Squiggle Candle (which smelled beautifully of wild lavender and lemon) was very pleasing to look at pre-burning but quickly followed in the flower's footsteps. Which is to say, it collapsed in on itself like a delicious-smelling star. The flame tunnelled down over the course of an hour, leaving a circumference of the squiggle to fall away. It reminded me, weirdly, of a lizard shedding its skin, though that's a compliment from me. I think lizards are wonderful.