These Are The Top 10 Trending Destinations For 2020

Some travel trends come and go, but exploring the world in a more responsible and eco-conscious way is a woke approach to tourism that's definitely here to stay.
So, it's not too surprising to hear that so-called "second-city travel" – choosing lesser-known destinations to ease the touristic burden on well known ones – is expected to be a big trend in 2020.
So too is "slow-mo travel", which means savouring the journey itself, perhaps on a boat or a train, instead of racking up flight shame by jumping on an aeroplane.
These burgeoning trends have been identified by Booking.com. The site's Chief Marketing Officer, Arjan Dijk, said in response: "As we enter a new decade, we’ll see the travel industry respond to a more sustainable, inquisitive and technologically-advanced traveller through the development of products, services and functions that make it easier for everyone to experience the world."
In this slideshow, check out 10 of the hottest trending destinations for 2020, ranging from Salta in Argentina to Swinoujscie in Poland.