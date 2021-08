Transitioning During Lockdown Didn’t Prepare Me For My New World Of Dating

Men seeing me with another woman and reading it as an invitation is something I knew could happen but it was not a thought I entertained much while on my own during lockdown. In 2017, a now infamous study claimed that same-sex relationships among women only exist because they turn men on . It’s a ludicrous suggestion and the fact that the study surveyed just 1,509 people — none of whom were gay — indicates that we shouldn’t give it any credit. But it does reveal what a significant proportion of those men think: lesbians are hot. That won’t come as a surprise to any women who have been out far longer than I have — many of whom have been sitting opposite me, stone-faced, as another man makes his move.