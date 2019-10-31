Holiday travel might be top of mind right now, but it's also time to start thinking about the 2020 trips you genuinely want to take — and aren't just taking because your relatives guilted you into it. According to Airbnb, plenty of people are already planning their trips for next year, and the tourism company even knows which spots are set to become especially popular in the coming year. Airbnb recently revealed the 20 most trendy destinations of 2020.
Airbnb looked at internal data for bookings made for 2020 starting in September 2019 versus bookings made for 2019 starting in September 2018. Airbnb found that many of the highest trending locations are cities that will host big events in 2020.
Take a look ahead to see all 20 of the trendiest travel destinations for 2020 as well as the most wish-listed Airbnb rentals available in each spot. It's sure to provide plenty of inspiration for your travels next year.
