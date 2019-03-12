Two Experts Answer Every Question You've Ever Had About Tiny Homes

Seemingly everyone loves looking at pictures of tiny homes on the internet, and it's also not uncommon for many of us to daydream about parting with our worldly possessions (and monthly rent check) in favour of the simpler life they provide. But how much do those of us residing in average-sized homes really know about tiny home life? For example: What kind of customisations can you make? Where do you store the belongings you end up hanging onto? And, uh, how the hell do you have sex in one?