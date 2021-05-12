Nowhere is that more apparent than in the trend for tiled objects, especially cubes and side tables. It's perfect for displaying trinkets, plays with the trend for checkerboard and IG-friendly pastels, and can be made at home with spare tiles if you're feeling adventurous.
If you're not though, there are plenty of independent makers whose tiled cubes can be made to order in a range of sizes and colours. Plus, the trend has expanded into other objects, from trinket boxes to frames to vases. Whether you want to go big or go small, there's a piece for every mood.
