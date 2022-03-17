TikTok’s Serum Hack Made My Makeup Look The Most Natural Ever

On the back of my hand I pumped a little foundation and followed with an equal amount of polyglutamic acid serum, mixing the two together with the end of my foundation brush. I have to admit that I panicked a little. The two products just didn't want to join forces and ended up a curdled mess! In the name of Beauty In A Tik, I persisted — and actually, I'm quite glad I did. Surprisingly, the concoction applied smoothly over my skin and totally changed the consistency of the foundation, which I find a bit too heavy on its own. I was impressed by both the coverage (lightweight yet substantial enough to cloak my acne scars) and the luminosity. My skin was glowing in all the right places.