Truthfully, finding the perfect foundation is down to personal preference and there is no 'right' option. I always go for serum-weight foundations and layer on extra concealer if I want more coverage, but I have friends who prefer to go heavyweight and just use it more sparsely. More than anything, I’d advise you to choose something with some moisture-retaining ingredients . There’s zero humidity right now, and central heating only exacerbates that, which can lead to the dreaded flaky patches and 'tight' feeling. Glycerin, sodium PCA and hyaluronic acid are all ones to hunt for – Glossier Perfecting Skin Tint has glycerin and bareMinerals Complexion Rescue has hyaluronic acid, and I love both of those.