10 Of The Coolest Beauty Trends From The 2022 Catwalks

With the whirlwind that was Fashion Month wrapping up, we're taking stock of all the glorious trends set to dominate the year ahead. From the presence of the Avant Apocalypse aesthetic spotted at Acne Studios and Collina Strada, no doubt inspired by the dire state of the current world, to the wave of creative styling found within a multitude of collections, there was a lot to take in.
But it's not only the fashion we mine for inspiration but the new season beauty trends, too.
Mirroring the trends we see in fashion, hair and makeup trends have also shifted towards relaxed and grungey aesthetics — the kind of looks reminiscent of a Ridley Scott film. On the other side of the spectrum, we've seen a longing for nostalgic beauty, with a return to retro hairstyles and accessories that help to inject some joy into our days.
Famed makeup artists and hair stylists came together to bring us a bevy of inspired looks to set the tone for the year ahead. Where Versace brought the Dystopian glamour with bleached brows and smokey sockets, Bottega Veneta offered us a new approach to hair that may just settle the centre vs. side debate. For all the rest of the beauty trends, we're tipping to be huge in 2022, read on.