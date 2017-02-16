Bleaching My Brows Was The Best Beauty Decision I Ever Made

After

Day one was just about over by the time I got home that night. I washed my face, proceeded to douse my brows in essential oils and vitamin E like Roxie recommended (bleach makes your hair soft, but super brittle), and stared at myself in the mirror until I decided I loved my brows again. What a whirlwind. I didn’t wake up the next day with the confidence that I could walk in the Alexander Wang show, but I did feel inspired to rock a super dark smoky eye to work. I was only slightly self-conscious of my new face while riding the subway in, but this is NYC, so no one did a double take. My co-workers repeatedly told me how cool and high-fashion I looked, so that was a nice ego boost, but it was a whole different story when I went home to Connecticut a few days later and everyone from the supermarket cashier to the neighbour's dog had an opinion. I also scared off a WASPy guy from Bumble, who stood me up at the bar after viewing my Snapchat. You win some, you lose some. By the second week, things were starting to go downhill. My black hairs were coming back, giving my brows a salt-and-pepper effect. I wanted to be the White Witch of Narnia again, damn it.