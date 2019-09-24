Since then, I've lived in Angel, Brick Lane, Primrose Hill and West Hampstead but always in a flat, often without much space and never with a garden. Four years ago, my boyfriend (now husband) Cal and I moved in together in a large one-bedroom flat in West Hampstead. It ticked most of the boxes for us: those really high ceilings I love, an open-plan kitchen/ dining room, wood floors and neutral decor. We also loved the area and never wanted to move again, but after two years – and just days after Cal proposed – the reality of renting came crashing down on us; our landlord who'd moved to NYC needed the flat back immediately and so it was time for us to leave. We were both devastated and once again spent our time browsing one- and two-bedroom apartments to rent in West Hampstead or nearby. Day in and day out, we were disappointed as we looked for something similar only to discover that prices in the area had risen beyond our budget. We decided it was time to widen our search net so extended our mile radius on Rightmove.