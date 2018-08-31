Woah, where did summer go? The 30 degree heat is long gone and, like it or not, we've been catapulted into the harsh, wet reality of autumn without any warning. Sigh.
We hate to break it to you, but those late summer barbecue plans probably aren't going to happen. Don't panic, though, because the outlook for September isn't all gloomy. There's still one more festival to squeeze into your calendar if you're desperate for one last boozy hoorah! And between new romantic-drama Wanderlust and Crazy Rich Asians finally hitting UK cinemas, your rainy day programming is pretty much sorted, too.
There's more to September than the return of pumpkin spiced lattes, my friends. Here's what else is in store...