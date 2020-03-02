R29’s Entertainment & Culture Picks For March

You did it, friend! You made it to March! Spring is (on its way to being) sprung and the world looks that little bit brighter. And here to bring an extra ray of sunshine into your life is our cheat sheet of what to do, see and listen to over the next few weeks.
We've got the long-awaited TV adaptation of a novel that many millennials hold close to their hearts. It appears alongside a star-powered drama about one of the most influential figures in the history of black culture if you fancy digging a little deeper into stories from the past. If the big screen is more your thing, however, there's a Disney live-action remake and the sequel to Emily Blunt's silent thriller to keep you occupied, too.
You'll also find a new album from one of the most exciting young voices in music coming up this month, as well as the seventh studio album from a beloved powerhouse legend. There's also a standout art exhibition and the latest exciting offering from London's V&A Museum. That's right, it's an especially good haul this month so brace yourself and click through for our pick of the best things to do in March 2020.