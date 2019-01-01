R29's Entertainment & Culture Picks For January

New year, same you? Me too mate.
Nevertheless, there are plenty of other things to be excited about in this, the first month of 2019. Sure, your mates may have sworn off nights out on account of Dry January and yeah, maybe you're not looking forward to rejoining the real world after a cushty Christmas just yet, but on the other side of the new year slump is an array of cool shit to do, see and listen to.
January marks the official beginning of awards season, so there'll be lots of chat about praise-worthy films to get involved in (don't worry, we've pointed out the good ones). There's also live music, art and a few television gems to pop in your diary. Feeling a tad more enthused about the month ahead? Read on for our selection of January's best entertainment and culture finds.