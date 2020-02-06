R29 Entertainment & Culture Picks For February

February brings all sorts of fun things. The weird stress of Valentine’s Day, the endless delights of Pancake Day, and the sweet, sweet promise of brighter mornings and longer evenings. Things are looking up, kids, and there are loads of exciting things to do with the new lease of life this month offers.
Film fans! Set some time aside for the cinema because that long-awaited Suicide Squad spin-off is finally hitting the big screen. If the intrusive sound of people slurping on Tango Ice Blasts isn’t how you like to enjoy films, though, head to Netflix where you’ll find the sequel to its best-ever teen rom-com.
Elsewhere we’ve got fresh art exhibitions, new albums to pre-order and the perfect excuse to reacquaint yourself with the theatre. Open your calendar and clear your schedule; here’s what to see and do this month.