R29’s Entertainment & Culture Picks For December

You don't need reminding that there's more to Christmas than obligatory midweek work drinks and family arguments over board games. But perhaps you need a gentle nudge towards December's many other offerings...
This month tends to sneak up as a surprisingly big one in the entertainment calendar with long-awaited TV series and buzzy film releases ahead of awards season early next year, but we've also got new music from two of the UK's national treasures to look forward to.
We've thrown some compulsory festive activities into the mix, including the best of London's ice skating offerings and an Instagram-friendly spin on your classic Christmas lights display. BBC One and Netflix will keep you company on the days you can't face leaving the house, while there are super trendy art installations to keep you occupied when you do. Open up your calendar and get ready to fill some of the (very) few gaps you have left – here's what's on our cultural agenda this month.