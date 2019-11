R29’s Entertainment & Culture Picks For December

We've thrown some compulsory festive activities into the mix, including the best of London's ice skating offerings and an Instagram-friendly spin on your classic Christmas lights display. BBC One and Netflix will keep you company on the days you can't face leaving the house, while there are super trendy art installations to keep you occupied when you do. Open up your calendar and get ready to fill some of the (very) few gaps you have left – here's what's on our cultural agenda this month.