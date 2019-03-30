R29's Entertainment & Culture Picks For April

Consider us your cultural compass for the coming month. Rising music star of the moment, Lizzo is about to drop an album, hot on the heels of her new collab with hip-hop legend Missy Elliott. National treasure Sir David Attenborough has his first Netflix programme on the way, with opportunities to watch the documentary at your local cinema ahead of the release just a few clicks away. Elsewhere we've got everything from photography and films to dance and special events to keep your next month jam-packed with the best on offer. Click through for your April agenda. We'll see you on the other side.