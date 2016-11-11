Does this situation sound familiar? You're going about your work day, minding your own business, and maybe even enjoying yourself. No major crises have arisen, you took an extra long lunch break, and you’ve been rocking out to Lady Gaga’s latest album while finishing up your spreadsheet. You don’t want to jinx it, but you might actually be having a genuinely good, drama-free day at work. Praise the office goddesses!



But then, in a dark twist, you see your boss rapidly approaching your cubicle. There is a fire in her eyes, which tells you that your perfect day may soon turn into a living nightmare. She then sidles up to your desk, and asks you the most terrifying question someone could ask you at 6 p.m. on a Friday: “Could you do one last thing for me before you leave?” Welcome to American Horror Story: Office Edition.



“Could you do one last thing for me” is just one of the many phrases that have the power to ruin an otherwise perfect day at the office. We feel your pain, which is why we’ve rounded up a list of 30 things we hate to hear at work.



