Early in the episode we find Joseph at the home of his ex-partner, their beloved son and her new partner as they enjoy a last dinner before the three of them start a new life in Australia without him. Our telly-watching brains might be hard-wired to look for the passive-aggressive power plays, but it’s rooted in realism: it’s a split family, with each adult straining to show that everything is just fine, which makes it all the more devastating when the son mumbles to Joseph while chatting: "It will be nice when we’re there, but I’m gonna still really, really miss you." It’s a gut punch that makes Joseph break down and cry at the table, full of apologies just like any of us would be.