Kim Knight: Our space can be the first time that people talk about their experience with sexual assault or childhood trauma. Sometimes, at home or within our friend circles are not always the safest spaces to talk about mental health. For example, if you’re from a Caribbean background, certain topics can be taboo. You want to talk about depression but it's like, "Oh, you know Black people don't get depressed.” We knew we needed to create a space where people could talk about these things without fear of repercussions or not being understood. Unfortunately, due to the whiteness of the wellness industry, that was a struggle. Finding a therapist of colour is a struggle, especially here in Canada. A lot of yoga studios, they make these claims, "Oh, well, we can't find instructors of colour." No, you can, you just need to work a little extra harder to find them.