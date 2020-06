Absolutely. I think the first step should be saying, "Listen, we missed this. We were ignorant.” A lot of it has to do with people really looking into themselves. People will say, "We're all in this together." No, we're not. That's been very clear. We're all in this together when it's convenient for you. Sure, let's sit and meditate together. And yet when you go to the grocery store, you are rude and you're condescending to people of colour . How does that work? You really need to sit with yourself and question how you have been racist and where that came from and why? If you’re only now welcoming instructors of colour into your studio, there's a high chance that you're going to repeat those racist actions in some shape or form. It’s about really getting to the root of who you are and understanding what it takes to not only not be racist, but to be anti-racist